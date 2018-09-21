AbuDhabi Dubai STOB Series 22 Investment Enters into Favorable Tender Offer Agreement with MINDOL HOLDINGS

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AbuDhabi Dubai STOB Series 22 Investment Limited Partnership, hereafter AbuDhabi22, and MINDOL HOLDINGS LIMITED, hereafter MINDOL, listed on the Hong Kong-based Coinsuper exchange (https://www.coinsuper.com) have reached an agreement where AbuDhabi22 will acquire the minimum 33.3 percent holding for the MINDOL cryptocurrency (MIN, https://mindol.net) to be issued by MINDOL, via a tender offer (TOB).

Implementation of the TOB will serve to strengthen the strategic partnership with MINDOL. Both companies expect that the AbuDhabi22 bid will greatly exceed any bids made via ordinary exchange channels. With a bid offering at a stable price, the TOB method was chosen for its strategic worth.

The MINDOL business vision for 2019 sets a target for its cryptocurrency, from among the more than 2,000 types of cryptocurrencies currently available, to have a top-30 market capitalization. As a business that focuses on "the fusion of subculture and blockchain," they will develop an online game that takes advantage of blockchain technology, after creating a development budget of 150 million USD. An exclusive MINDOL wallet, for use on smartphones, will also be developed, to be used for the existing Influencer Voting project and the upcoming, to-be-developed, online game. There will also be announcements for new MINDOL media strategies and projects nearer to the end of September 2018.

Tender Offer Price and Period

Tender Offer Price: Ranging from 0.97 USD at TOB STAGE 1 to 10.2 USD at TOB STAGE 5

Reference Value 1: Token sale final price 0.45 USD

Reference Value 2: Listing start price 0.54 USD

Starting Day of Tender Offer: September 16, 2018

Exercise Period：10 days after the completion of the tender offer

Offer Conditions: Limited to token holders of at least 3,000 MIN, or MINDOL, as listed on the Coinsuper exchange.

See the following website for more information on bid conditions and objectives:

http://mindol.net

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.