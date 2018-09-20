Invaluable Launches Partnership with Initial Group of Auction House Software Providers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invaluable, the world’s leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques and collectibles, is launching a new service aimed at reducing the friction for auction houses uploading their catalogs to the Invaluable/AuctionZip platform through streamlined catalog management technology.

The Invaluable Catalog Upload Application Programming Interface (API) will reduce the steps and work required for auction houses to add, edit or delete lots in Timed and Live sales on Invaluable, AuctionZip and Connect sites directly from their current auction management software.

Scott Miles, EVP of Strategic Accounts, said, “This will make it easier for our clients to post their auctions onto our marketplace resulting in greater exposure to our global network of bidders.”

The direct integration with these Auction House software systems:

Reduces friction by managing catalogs from one central location.

Improves upload speed of text and images by as much as 3X through enhanced performance.

Expands the auction house reach to a global audience for all consigned inventory.

Currently, the direct integration services are only available to clients of Invaluable’s launch partners: WaveBid, DTO, SimpleAuctionSite, and Evo-soft.

“We expect additional global auction software providers to be added to our list of approved integrators,” said Miles. “However, if your software is not on this list, we encourage you to reach out to your auction software provider about partnering with Invaluable/AuctionZip. This is another big step toward our goal of providing the best services to our auction community, including tools that strive for a frictionless process.”

