Conga and Kimble Applications Expand Partnership to Meet Growing Customer Demand

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conga, an application provider for companies looking to automate and enhance their business productivity through Digital Document Transformation, today announced its growing relationship with ISV Partner, Kimble Applications. Kimble, a market-leading professional services automation (PSA) solution, has been a Conga ISV Partner since 2016, selling the document generation solution Conga Composer. The company is now adding Conga Sign to its product offerings, providing Kimble customers the ability to eSign statements of work (SOW) and other documents generated by Kimble’s PSA solution.

In a year of explosive growth for Conga, the company is moving its products aggressively into the fast-moving Professional Services Automation (PSA) space through strategic partnerships with providers like Kimble. The global PSA market is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 10.1 percent over the next decade, to reach approximately $17.33 billion by 2025.1 Less than a year from the launch of Conga Sign, this step into the PSA market sets the solution on a rapid upward trajectory.

“We’re very excited for this opportunity to expand further into the PSA market and grow our partnership with Kimble Applications,” said Suzanne Swanson, Vice President of Global Partners at Conga. “Kimble offers world-class solutions and support, and we believe the addition of Conga Sign to their PSA offerings will provide great value for their customers.”

“Conga already allows our customers to easily generate documents using Kimble data. We are pleased to offer Conga Sign which is a natural next step,” said Kimble co-founder and CMO Mark Robinson. “Kimble plus Conga is undoubtedly a best-of-breed combination.”

Conga is showcasing its Digital Document Transformation Suite at its upcoming exclusive customer-focused event, Conga Connect West. The event will be hosted at the ThirstyBear Organic Brewery in San Francisco, September 25-28. Connect West will offer unlimited food and drink, demo and solution stations, and, for the first time, the Digital Transformation Wonderland, which will feature fabulous entertainment, carnival games, and additional business resources.

1 Source: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170320005515/en/Global-17.33-Billion-Professional-Service-Automation-PSA

About Conga

Conga® developed its suite of enterprise-grade Digital Document Transformation solutions to help businesses optimize their CRM investments. The Conga Suite, which includes Conga Composer, Conga Contracts, Conga Grid, and Conga Sign, simplifies and automates data, documents, contracts, signing, and reporting.

As a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga is committed to providing its customers with enterprise-grade infrastructure, security and solutions. In fact, more than 700,000 users in 85 countries across all industries rely on Conga applications to fully utilize their Salesforce data, including Hilton Worldwide, Schumacher Group, and CBRE.

The company is privately-held and based in Colorado with global operations in the UK and Australia. Learn more at getconga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.

About Kimble Applications

Kimble Applications helps professional service businesses by improving business performance, increasing visibility, and providing enhanced company collaboration. Kimble is dedicated to the production of unique management solutions delivered through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. The members of the Kimble management team are recognized professional services experts, having founded, managed, and grown several successful IT and management consulting organizations. They have experienced first-hand the business problems which result from the lack of adequate software available to manage professional services. The team has harnessed the best practice and unique intellectual property gained in their careers, along with detailed design input from a range of experts from leading firms across the globe.