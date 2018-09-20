PW Power Systems Signs Contract with Zomet Energy Ltd. to Provide 400 Megawatts of Flexible Power to Israel

GLASTONBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PW Power Systems, a provider of energy solutions for the power generation industry, has signed a turnkey agreement with Zomet Energy Ltd., a subsidiary of OPC Energy, to construct a 400-megawatt power plant near Kiryat Gat, Israel.

The natural gas powered plant to be constructed by PW Power Systems’ EPC company, Energy Services, features six FT4000® advanced technology, aero-derivative gas turbines. Project scope includes overall plant design, balance of plant equipment, construction, commissioning, as well as a long term maintenance agreement. The plant will provide dependable and flexible energy that is critical to supporting Israel’s growing renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.

Raul Pereda, president and CEO of PW Power Systems, said, “Deployment of renewable power and discovery of significant natural gas reserves in Israel have sparked a Change in Power in the country. We are excited to be part of this transition to cleaner and healthier power generation. The outstanding efficiency, operational flexibility, and high power density of the FT4000® SWIFTPAC® make it the ideal partner to intermittent renewable power. We look forward to showcasing our team’s turnkey capabilities in the region.”

PW Power Systems is known for delivering flexible and dependable aero-derivative gas turbine power solutions worldwide. The FT4000® SWIFTPAC® is built upon Pratt & Whitney® proven aircraft engine technology and offers 70 to 140 megawatts of reliable power in a compact footprint designed for simple-cycle, combined-cycle, and cogeneration applications. The FT4000® unit provides the highest power output of any aero-derivative gas turbine generator package available in the market with low installed cost, easy operation and maintenance, and low total cost of ownership.

About PW Power Systems

PW Power Systems LLC (PWPS) is a group company of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS). PWPS has leveraged the advanced technology of Pratt & Whitney® aircraft engines and uniquely applied it to complex power system solutions to become a leader in power generation.

PW Power Systems has more than 2,000 industrial gas turbines installed in over 50 countries worldwide and prides itself on being superior in the gas turbine repair and overhaul sector. The PWPS aero-derivative gas turbine portfolio offers competitive, efficient, and flexible products that generate 30 to 140 megawatts of power.

PW Power Systems is committed to providing high-quality solutions for the distributed energy market that increase energy productivity and reliability and deliver operational savings for its customers. For more information, please visit www.pwps.com.