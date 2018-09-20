Charleys Philly Steaks Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) and workforce efficiency solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, announced Charleys Philly Steaks has selected PAR’s cloud-based Brink POS® Software for all 594 domestic locations. The deployment of the Brink solution to their network of restaurants is in progress and will be completed in 2019. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, locations across 46 states and 17 countries serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in the World®, made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way.

Charleys previous POS solution was not designed to support an enterprise. The technical infrastructure, business processes, and product were insufficient for the size of the organization. Charleys needed improvements to modernize the overall technical ecosystem, manage risk, improve infrastructure, and achieve a more comprehensive understanding of their data.

“To achieve a modern, stable, robust, and enterprise grade technology platform, we chose Brink and the market knowledge and expertise of the PAR organization,” said Matthew Son, Vice President of Information Systems, Charleys Philly Steaks. “The PAR team’s knowledge of the software and attention to detail proved the organization was like an expert craftsman. The Brink solution was technically the best and most cost effective when compared to other offerings. Brink has been a fantastic partner in building a robust and modern POS solution.”

With Brink in place, speed of service has improved; leading to higher sales, and the modern technology platform is allowing Charleys to implement enterprise wide online ordering, a mobile application, loyalty program, and delivery in a unified and profitable manner. Time trials of order entry were 40% faster than before and implementations at stores that were being restricted by POS speed improved by 10-15% from faster order entry during busy times.

“We are pleased to have Charleys join the Brink family,” said Paul Rubin, Chief Strategy Officer, ParTech, Inc. “Brink is the ideal cloud solution for a fast growing and robust organization like Charleys and we are eager to help Charleys achieve their goals and offer their guests the best restaurant experience possible.”

About Charleys Philly Steaks

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, nearly 600 locations across 46 states and 17 countries serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in the World®, made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports and US military bases across the globe. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Philly Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 20 cents goes towards supporting at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR is a leading global provider of software, systems, and service solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. Today, with 40 years of experience and point of sale systems in nearly 100,000 restaurants and more than 110 countries, PAR is redefining the point of sale through cloud software and bringing technological innovation to all corners of the enterprise. PAR’s Government Business is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.