Aramark Volunteers across the Globe Unite to Bring Health and Wellness Education and Workforce Readiness Programs to 400 Communities in 15 Countries

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, more than 12,000 Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) team members will volunteer their time at 400 service projects across the globe, during Aramark’s annual day of community service, Aramark Building Community Day (ABC Day). Volunteers in 15 countries, including the U.S, Canada, Chile, China and the United Kingdom, will lend their time, energy and expertise at service projects in the communities where they live and work, to bring health and wellness education and workforce readiness programs to community members.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Aramark Building Community, which debuted in Philadelphia, Chicago and Houston in 2008, and the fifth anniversary of ABC Day. Since its inception, more than 60,000 Aramark employees have volunteered their time and talent to support Aramark Building Community projects, impacting five million children and families in underserved communities since 2008.

“Aramark’s mission of enriching and nourishing lives is the centerpiece of our Aramark Building Community Day projects and I am proud of the thousands of volunteers who share their unique skills and expertise on this global day of service,” said Eric J. Foss, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Because of their commitment on ABC Day and throughout the year, our team members are bringing health and wellness education and workforce readiness programs to families in underserved communities around the world, and achieving our goal of creating long-lasting health and wellness programs in local communities.”

ABC Day supports Aramark’s Healthy for Life® commitment with the American Heart Association (AHA), to improve the health of Americans 20 percent by 2020, and Aramark’s Feed Your Potential 365 public health and well-being campaign, promoting healthy lifestyles.

ABC Day projects include:

Hosting food discovery experiences , educational activities and tastings, led by Aramark chefs and dietitians, that teach community members how to make healthier food choices.

, educational activities and tastings, led by Aramark chefs and dietitians, that teach community members how to make healthier food choices. Revitalizing outdoor areas , such as ballpark benches, park entrances, nature paths, community gardens and outdoor pre-school play areas, to support active, healthy play in a safe environment.

, such as ballpark benches, park entrances, nature paths, community gardens and outdoor pre-school play areas, to support active, healthy play in a safe environment. Transforming community kitchens by creating inspirational messaging in kitchen areas and assembling new shelving and signage for food pantries.

by creating inspirational messaging in kitchen areas and assembling new shelving and signage for food pantries. Creating healthy meal kits , snack packs and healthy recipe cards to help support healthy food discovery within low-income families.

, snack packs and healthy recipe cards to help support healthy food discovery within low-income families. Enhancing workforce readiness through information and hands-on training from human resources experts, to prepare teens and adults to find and keep good jobs.

In addition to projects across the globe, Aramark will host signature projects, with 100 or more volunteers, in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Toronto. Aramark is also introducing a new way to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables in communities as part of ABC Day, through a partnership with #GiveHealthy. #GiveHealthy is a nonprofit that enables people to donate fresh fruits, vegetables and other healthy food, directly to organizations that help people in need. Donations can be made by visiting https://ampyourgood.com/user/campaigns/3145, selecting an organization and food items, which will then be delivered directly to the organization selected. The ABC Day #GiveHealthy drive runs through September 21.

To learn more about Aramark Building Community’s decade of impact, watch this video.

About Aramark Building Community

Aramark has invested tens of millions of dollars in expertise, financial and in-kind resources to strengthen communities through Aramark Building Community, our commitment to improve community health and wellness and help people succeed through education and employment. Learn more at http://www.aramark.com/responsibility or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, state-of-the-art healthcare providers, the world’s leading educational institutions, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 270,000 team members deliver experiences that enrich and nourish millions of lives every day through innovative services in food, facilities management and uniforms. We operate our business with social responsibility, focusing on initiatives that support our diverse workforce, advance consumer health and wellness, protect our environment, and strengthen our communities. Aramark is recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE, as well as an employer of choice by the Human Rights Campaign and DiversityInc. Learn more at http://www.aramark.com/ or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.