Kaman Announces $48.6 Million Joint Programmable Fuze Order

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) announced today that its Aerospace segment has been awarded a direct commercial sale (DCS) order for the procurement of Joint Programmable Fuzes (JPF) with an expected total value of $48.6 million.

"This order continues to demonstrate the importance that allied foreign militaries place on the advanced capabilities, mission flexibility, and high reliability of the JPF. With this order we have recorded more than $540 million in new JPF awards over the past year and continue to see strong demand for the JPF from the US Air Force and foreign militaries. We look forward to supporting the requirements of the US Air Force and our foreign military customers for many years to come," stated Richard Barnhart, President, Kaman Aerospace Group.

Kaman has been the sole provider of the JPF to the USAF since 2002. In addition to the USAF, Kaman provides the JPF to thirty-six other nations. The JPF allows the settings of a weapon to be programmed on wing in flight and is the current bomb fuze of choice of the USAF. The JPF is used with a number of weapons including general purpose bombs, and guided bombs that use JDAM or Paveway kits, on U.S. aircraft such as F-15, F-16, F-22, F-35, A-10, B-1, B-2, B-52 and the MQ-9 UAV as well as on international aircraft such as Mirage 3 and Gripen. Kaman produces the JPF at facilities in Orlando, Florida and Middletown, Connecticut.

Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward looking statements" relating to the expected value and timing of the JPF contract discussed above. These statements are based on assumptions currently believed to be valid but involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward looking statements. Important uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward looking statements are identified in our reports filed with the SEC, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release, and Kaman does not undertake any obligation to update the forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX® medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company's SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX® aircraft. The company is a leading distributor of industrial parts, and operates more than 200 customer service centers and five distribution centers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Kaman offers more than four million items including bearings, mechanical power transmission, electrical, material handling, motion control, fluid power, automation and MRO supplies to customers in virtually every industry. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. More information is available at www.kaman.com.