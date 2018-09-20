ASV Holdings, Inc. Enters Brazil Market with State-of-the-Art RT-120F Forestry Units

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASV), a leading provider of rubber-tracked compact track loaders and wheeled skid steer loaders in the compact construction equipment market, today announced its entry into Brazilian forestry and timber markets with RT-120F forestry compact track loader units outfitted with remote telematics monitoring. Initial orders have been taken with deliveries expected in 2018.

Justin Rupar, V.P. of Sales and Marketing for ASV, commented, “Our premium, durable and time-tested products are starting to attract more attention from overseas markets with the significant performance, productivity, reliability and cost benefits that haven’t existed in the past from this class of product.

“Extensive field tests and customer evaluations of the performance, capabilities and ROI of various competing brands and more traditional forestry equipment have indicated that our RT120F machine, matched with specialized mulching heads used in the maintenance, harvesting, and management of vast timberlands, provide the exact product attributes needed for maximum performance, productivity and return on investment in this area. We believe there is an excellent opportunity for follow-on orders with this new customer as well as with other customers in South America’s forestry, logging, and other sectors for which ASV machines offer unique performance, environmental benefits and cost-efficiency advantages,” concluded Mr. Rupar.

For additional information on the RT-120F and its features, particularly with respect to how the product is enabling higher productivity in South American forestry markets, please see http://asvi.com/track-loaders/rt-110/ and https://revistabforest.com.br/2018/09/b-forest-a-revista-eletronica-do-setor-florestal-edicao-47-ano-05-n-08-2018/.

About ASV Holdings, Inc.

ASV Holdings, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment. Its patented Posi-Track rubber tracked, multi-level suspension undercarriage system provides a competitive market differentiator for its Compact Track Loader (CTL) product line with brand attributes of power, performance and serviceability. Its wheeled Skid Steer Loaders (SSLs) also share the common brand attributes. Equipment is sold through an independent dealer network throughout North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company also sells OEM equipment and aftermarket parts. ASV owns and operates a 238,000 square-foot production facility in Grand Rapids, MN.

