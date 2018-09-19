IIJ Expands Relationship with Cylance to Become an MSSP Partner

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cylance Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions, today announced that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. has become a Cylance managed security service provider (MSSP) partner to strengthen security measures at endpoints for its customers’ corporate networks.

More than 10,000 large and mid-sized enterprises and government agencies trust IIJ to manage their security environments. CylancePROTECT will be available as one of IIJ’s Secure Endpoint Services in October. CylancePROTECT is designed to prevent the most notorious and advanced cybersecurity attacks before they execute, offering quiet confidence to organizations around the globe.

“We recognize the need for stronger protection at vulnerable points across an organization so that fewer attacks successfully execute,” said Mamoru Saito, Division Director, Advanced Security Division at IIJ. “Fewer successful attacks mean fewer personnel resources needed for costly detection and response activities, allowing our customers to manage system complexity with comprehensive, reliable protection at every endpoint.”

The IIJ Secure Endpoint Service will include CylancePROTECT in the cloud; the CylancePROTECT management console integrated with IIJ's dashboard to visualize endpoint security status; and a closed-area connection that does not require a VPN layer.

“We are pleased to offer our prevention-first security solution to IIJ’s extensive customer base,” said Morihiro Kinjo, vice president, Cylance Japan Co., Ltd. “We look forward to working together to maintain the reputation of reliability and technical strength customers expect from IIJ managed security services.”

About Cylance® Inc.

Cylance develops artificial intelligence to deliver prevention-first, predictive security products and specialized security services that change how organizations approach endpoint security. Cylance’s security solutions provide full spectrum predictive threat prevention and visibility across the enterprise, combatting threats such as malware, ransomware, fileless malware, malicious scripts, weaponized docs, and other attack vectors. With AI-based malware prevention, application and script control, memory protection, device policy enforcement, root cause analysis, threat hunting, automated threat detection and response, coupled with expert security services, Cylance can protect endpoints without increasing staff workload or costs. For more information visit: www.cylance.com.

Cylance and CylancePROTECT are registered trademarks or trademarks owned by Cylance Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions and may not be used without prior written permission. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.