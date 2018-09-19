Ingevity’s Diacid 1550 emulsifier simplifies jet engine manufacturing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The benefits of Ingevity’s Diacid 1550 pine-based emulsifier for metalworking fluid formulators are highlighted in a recently released video. The video, available on Ingevity’s YouTube channel, focuses on Protomatic, Inc., a Michigan-based manufacturer of space vehicle components for Blue Origin. Protomatic uses Diacid 1550 in the coolant formulation used to machine high-performance super alloy metals required in today’s jet and rocket engines.

Diacid 1550 is an environmentally friendly emulsifier that is increasingly being used by metalworking fluid formulators worldwide. Its unique dual-action functionality – the ability to create a more stable metalworking fluid and inhibit corrosion - reduces the amount of emulsifier additives required in a machining coolant, which saves formulators money.

“ The super alloy metals we use to make these massive rocket engines are more difficult to cut,” explained Doug Wetzel, vice president and general manager at Protomatic. “ They also require higher heat, pressure and lubricity in order to be cut with the desired precision. We use Diacid 1550 in our coolant formulation when machining super alloys because it works well in this harsh environment.”

The full-length version of Diacid 1550’s value in jet engine manufacturing can be viewed here. The story in its entirety can also be read here.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals and high-performance carbon materials and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,600 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.