Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 787-9 Aircraft with Air New Zealand

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced today the delivery of one new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on long-term lease to Air New Zealand from ALC’s order book with Boeing.

“ALC is delighted to announce this Boeing 787-9 delivery to Air New Zealand,” said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “ALC is proud to continue its long excellent relationship with Air New Zealand by leasing this new B787-9 aircraft which will be an instrumental aircraft in Air New Zealand’s ongoing fleet evolution and modernization to maintain its status as a leading global airline.”

Air New Zealand currently has Airbus A320s and Boeing 777-300ERs on lease from ALC, with additional A320-200neo and A321-200neo aircraft set to deliver from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California, that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Air New Zealand (NZX: AIR; ASX: AIZ)

Air New Zealand is an international and domestic airline group which provides air passenger and cargo transport services from New Zealand to Australia, the Pacific Islands, Asia, North and South America and the United Kingdom.