A.M. Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Raffles Insurance Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A.M. Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” from “a-” of Raffles Insurance Limited (Raffles) (Cayman Islands). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive.

The ratings reflect Raffle’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Raffles provides an insurance program to a select group of heterogeneous members in small to midsize industries, including manufacturing, contracting, distribution and others. Raffles has achieved excellent underwriting and overall earnings as a result of management’s rigorous underwriting guidelines maintained over many years, and the active involvement of each shareholder in aggressive loss control and claim management efforts. This has enabled Raffles to enhance its capitalization during this time. Weaker results registered in some years are somewhat mitigated by the retrospective rating features of the program, and the fact that members are assessed for and required to fund adverse development in incurred losses.

Despite a well-diversified investment portfolio, which consists of The Captive Investors Fund, Raffles’ concentration of assets is a partially offsetting rating factor. However, the company and its members maintain a certain amount of direct control over the fund, which is closely monitored and diversified. Variable operating performance reflects, in part, large dividends paid to members as a result of favorable underwriting experience in prior years.

