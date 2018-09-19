PPG, HGTV Designer Leanne Ford Introduce the Perfect White Paint Palette to Give Homeowners DIY Confidence

Leanne Ford, the interior designer behind the HGTV home renovation show “Restored by the Fords,” is partnering with PPG to empower homeowners with curated paint palettes and thoughtful expertise. (Photo: Business Wire)

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leanne Ford, the interior designer behind the HGTV home renovation show “Restored by the Fords,” is joining her passion for color and design with paint and color expertise from PPG (NYSE:PPG). The partnership will give homeowners the confidence they need to tackle do-it-yourself (DIY) projects at home – starting with selecting the perfect white paint – by making their combined design and color know-how accessible to everyone.

“We all should feel empowered to create a space for ourselves that we love coming home to at the end of the day,” said Ford. “Color is such an impactful way to do this, so I’m thrilled to work with PPG, a leader in paint and color that is headquartered in my hometown of Pittsburgh, to bring the power of paint to life for homeowners. It’s really about giving everyone the confidence to use paint and color fearlessly in their homes to create spaces that they’re proud of. For me, this all starts with picking the perfect white paint.”

Kicking off her color collaboration with PPG, Ford handpicked three colors in her signature hue from the PPG paint color palette at THE HOME DEPOT® stores to offer reassurance to homeowners trying to select the right shade for their homes.

Ford’s go-to, no-fail whites represent three distinct tones – true, warm and cool – with each hue having unique nuances that differentiate it from the others. The colors in the palette are Pure White, which is PPG TIMELESS® out-of-the-can white; Natural White; and White On White.

“The differences between these three shades of white are in the details, but you truly can’t go wrong with any one,” said Dee Schlotter, PPG senior color marketing manager. “Often, homeowners default to white out of indecision, but these are all purposeful whites that can create an emotional connection. Leanne’s white palette allows homeowners to make an intentional choice to envelop spaces in white, mirroring the soulful designs for which she’s recognized.”

Ford shares the following tips to help simplify picking and pairing the perfect white paint color with décor:

True White – For rooms with a lot of windows and natural light, like Ford’s living room, Pure White, PPG Timeless out-of-the-can option, is a great fit and is a very convenient grab-and-go option since it does not require tinting. Drawing attention to each architectural detail in a space, the true white tone also will enhance light in the room for a daytime ambience at any hour. Ford recommends painting exposed brick this shade of white and pairing it with marble and greenery for a modern, crisp and refreshed look.

To create a cozy retreat, PPG Natural White 50YY 83/029 is soft and inviting, appealing to those homeowners wanting to create the popular design trend of “hygge,” which is based off the Danish concept. This hue reflects minimalist trends and can envelop a space to create a soothing feel, especially in a bedroom or other personal space when paired with warm, dimmable lighting. Natural White allows worn woods, vintage artwork and black rod-iron fixtures to be the focal point, creating a lived-in, laid-back space. Cool White – To create a formal look, PPG White On White 30GY 88/014 radiates elegance. Ford says it lives well with mixed metals and warm wood touches, such as butcher block counters or a vintage hutch in a kitchen. With its bright and airy feel, this cool hue also can make an area feel more spacious. By adding this signature color to a smaller room, such as a dining room, it can help the room expand around oneself.

“To me, white is the silence between the chords, so to say,” said Ford. “It gives us the break we need from technology, work and the constant stimulation in today’s world. White plays nicely with wood tones, brick, metal and natural elements, making it a powerful and versatile hue for experienced interior designers and homeowners alike – even for first-time DIYers.”

The colors are available in the PPG Timeless and PPG DIAMOND™ paint lines at THE HOME DEPOT locations across the U.S. To find the store nearest you, visit http://diy.ppg.com/where-to-buy.

