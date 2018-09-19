HSB Joins LoRa Alliance™ Supporting Global Technology Standard for IoT

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company (HSB) and HSB Meshify, a technology subsidiary, announced today it has become a contributor member of the LoRa Alliance™.

The non-profit technology association supports and promotes a global open standard for low-power wide-area network (LoRaWAN™) Internet of Things connectivity.

As a contributor member of the LoRa Alliance™, HSB will actively help shape the future of LoRaWAN™ technology and drive adoption of IoT applications on behalf of the organization’s more than 500 companies.

“LoRaWAN’s long range, high interoperability, and low power requirements enable us to create tailored applications for a variety of commercial and industrial environments,” said Lewis Wight, chief technology officer for HSB Meshify. “Our membership in the LoRa Alliance™ allows us to collaborate and share experiences with other technology companies leading the IoT revolution.”

The LoRa Alliance™ protocol standardizes low power wide area networks to ensure the connectivity of devices and enable the Internet of Things. LoRaWAN™ technology has the flexibility to cover almost any use or device and is becoming the low power wide area network of choice.

HSB Sensor Systems is an IoT solution that gives insurers and insureds the ability to remotely detect conditions at insured locations 24/7. Through actionable alerts to policyholders, HSB’s solution prevents and reduces equipment and property losses, as well as the costs from business interruption.

HSB’s next generation LoRaWAN™ sensors have extended range to connect dispersed equipment and facilities and can communicate through building structures, enabling more cost-effective solutions for large facilities and multi-building settings.

Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB), part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and provider of inspection, risk management and IoT technology services. HSB insurance offerings include equipment breakdown, cyber risk, specialty liability and other coverages. HSB blends its engineering expertise, technology and data to craft inventive insurance and service solutions for existing and emerging risks posed by technological change. Throughout its 150 year history HSB’s mission has been to help clients prevent loss, advance sustainable use of energy and build deeper relationships that benefit business, public institutions and consumers. HSB holds A.M. Best Company’s highest financial rating, A++ (Superior). For more information, visit www.hsb.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Munich Re is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. The group consists of the reinsurance and ERGO business segments, as well as the capital investment company MEAG. Munich Re is globally active and operates in all lines of the insurance business. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage – from the 1906 San Francisco earthquake to the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. Munich Re possesses outstanding innovative strength, which enables it to also provide coverage for extraordinary risks such as rocket launches, renewable energies, cyberattacks, or pandemics. The company is playing a key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess risks and the range of services that it offers. Its tailor-made solutions and close proximity to its customers make Munich Re one of the world’s most sought-after risk partners for businesses, institutions, and private individuals.

LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share experiences to promote the LoRaWAN protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. With the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a certification program to guarantee interoperability, the LoRaWAN protocol has been deployed by major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in over 100 countries, with continual expansion. www.loraalliance.org.