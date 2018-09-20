Twispay Teams up with Blue Air to Expand Digital Payments

BUCHAREST, Romania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Air, the largest Romanian airline by scheduled passengers flown, and Twispay, Swiss-owned European payment processor and FinTech pioneer, today announced the availability of a payment integration partnership that allows a global clientele to complete online payments through Twispay’s payment services.

The airline industry is massively time pressured. Airline companies have learned to adapt business and pricing models according to a wide range of wildly fluctuating variables, from sudden shifts in demand and operational costs to erratic weather patterns. Therefore, the reliability and flexibility of a payment processing integration are paramount. The ability to accept online payments quickly, safely, and with ease is crucial to any 21st - century venture, let alone an airline company.

“It was essential for us to establish a partnership with a processing services player who understands and can handle a high volume of transactions and air-travel operational particularities. Additionally, we were searching for a payment service provider who could offer not only a safe payment option and a smooth purchase flow to our customers but also excellent support for technical integrations. We are confident that Blue Air found the perfect fit with Twispay,” stated Tudor Constantinescu, Blue Air’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“We’re delighted that we were able to augment Blue Air’s payment experience for travelers. Twispay insured a seamless integration of the payment flow through granular personalisation, and we’re truly proud of the custom templates and receipts that went into the customer-experience flows. We’ve provided the airline with our powerful transaction dashboard covering all reporting needs, and we’ve implemented advanced anti-fraud tactics to help Blue Air grow and focus on what matters,” concluded Cristi Gheorghe, Twispay Marketing & Product Director.

About Blue Air

Blue Air, the largest airline with Romanian private capital, has been operating for more than 13 years, now offering flights to over 100 direct routes in Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Spain and the United Kingdom.

About Twispay

Backed by its own acquiring bank – Capital Financial Services – Twispay is a Swiss-owned European payment processor and FinTech pioneer, providing online merchants with lean access to a complete portfolio of payment services at the most competitive rates.