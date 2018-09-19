TRIPLE-1 Has Been Successful in the 50% Curtailment Compared to the Electricity Consumption of the Conventional Mining Machine.

The first mass production planned shipment at the end of November 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

The first mass production planned shipment at the end of November 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

The first mass production planned shipment at the end of November 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

The first mass production planned shipment at the end of November 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

FUKUOKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRIPLE-1, Inc. (Representative director: Takuya Yamaguchi) is publicizing the numerical performance evaluation of the mining machine, “KAMIKAZE”equipped with the 7nm ASIC chip this day, 19th September 2018.

-- The numerical performance evaluation of the mining machine, “KAMIKAZE” equipped with the 7nm ASIC chip will be publicized.

This time, in the test of the performance evaluation of the mining machine, “KAMIKAZE” equipped with the 7nm ASIC chip, we have confirmed the result as follows.

• “KAMIKAZE” Performance: Energy saving performance

Hashrate : 14.5 TH / s ± 5% (* at the normal state)

Power Consumption : 750 W ± 5%

Power Efficiency : 0.052 W / GH ± 5%

• “KAMIKAZE” Official Movie

https://youtu.be/Fp_K4bV639Y

The mining machine, ”KAMIKAZE” equipped with the world’s most advanced 7nm ASIC chip has the same Hashrate as the main mining machine equipped with the 16nm ASIC chip, but the power consumption value has been successfully curtailed by almost 50%.

Due to the elevation of difficulty in bitcoin mining, nowadays, a large arithmetic capacity (Hashrate) has been required and we have been proceeding with the manufacturing examination of the large hash power model.

As a result of the large hash power performance evaluation test, the following numerical value has been confirmed.

• ”KAMIKAZE” Performance: the large hash power performance

Hashrate : 33.0 TH / s ± 5% (* at the normal state)

Power Consumption : 2,000 W ± 5%

Power Efficiency : 0.061 W / GH ± 5%

-- Starting acceptance of the mining machine ordering specification towards the mining farm business people

We will adjust the mining machine, “KAMIKAZE” equipped with the world’s most advanced 7nm ASIC chip to the area, the environmental characteristics and the business model, considering the balance between the performance and the manufacturing cost.

We are starting the development and production of the mining machine optimizing the number of chips and the case size.

-- Further innovative development will become more realistic.

TRIPLE-1, Inc. has been proceeding with the development of the mining machine, “KAMIKAZE” equipped with the world’s most advanced 7nm ASIC chip since February 2017.

On the 19th September 2018 when about 1 and a half years have passed since the start on the development, we have finally reached to the stage of the official announcement of the result of the performance evaluation test.

We are anticipating that the first mass production styled mining machine shipping will start from the end of November 2018.

Due to the result of the "KAMIKAZE"performance evaluation test, the ongoing development in parallel has become more realistic.

TRIPLE-1, Inc. will continue to aim for the [world No.1 manufacturing] under the ambition,

[Today is created by the challenge toward "impossible"].

-- Company outline

Company name : TRIPLE-1, Inc.

Corporate headquarter :

7F IT Bldg. Ⅱ,1-14-20 Hakataeki-Higashi, Hakata-ku Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka 812-0013, Japan

Representatives : Representative Director CEO Takuya Yamaguchi

Directors list :

Representative director CEO Takuya Yamaguchi

Director CTO Kenichi Ozaki

The capital :3662 million 895 thousand and 398 yen (including the capital reserve)