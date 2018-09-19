Hurricane #Florence Aftereffects Coming to Light as ServiceMaster Restore Prepares Home and Business Owners for Re-Entry

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The aftermath of Hurricane Florence has devastated communities along the Carolina coasts, where a storm of this strength hasn’t been seen in more than 10 years, and rainfall rates are historic. Thousands of residents are beginning to re-enter the region and will discover the true extent of damage to their homes and businesses.

As the effort to restore these communities begins, Peter Duncanson, director of commercial operations with ServiceMaster Restore, one of the largest disaster restoration companies in the world and a ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV) company, offers important resources and advice for home and business owners as they navigate their return.

“Rebuilding these communities will take months or longer,” says Duncanson. “Their infrastructure is beyond utilities and roads—it’s in the hospitals, municipal buildings, grocery stores—large and small—and the places we gather; places like schools, parks and religious centers.”

The magnitude of re-entry is often overwhelming, and to avoid danger and greater damages to property, residents of a disaster area should have a thoughtful plan on what (and what not) to do.

SAFETY FIRST

“It’s imperative that you listen to local officials when re-entering an evacuated area or dealing with damage as buildings or trees may be unstable and the excess moisture can result in structural risks, or serious mold and bacteria creating additional health concerns,” Duncanson said. Survey the area for damaged trees, drinking water quality and standing water, and keep children and the elderly out of impacted areas to avoid exposure to any contaminants.

LOG DAMAGE AND SECURE YOUR PROPERTY

Once it is safe to re-enter your facility, take photos of the damage, noting things like water lines on walls; cabinetry, walls and doorways that may be warped; equipment that is damaged, and the contents of your property. Only allow authorized individuals—make sure you know who is onsite and ensure they present proper identification.

When a storm hits, ServiceMaster Restore has response experts available 24/7 at 1-800 RESPOND to talk homeowners and business owners through first overwhelming moments. Educational content is also available at ServiceMasterRestore.com, YouTube and Facebook.

LEAVE THE CLEANUP TO THE PROS

Duncanson also warns against underestimating the extent of the damage your property may have suffered. “Do your due diligence and rely on trusted, professional companies,” he said. “It is often much safer and less expensive in the long run to work with a team of professionals rather than try to find a DIY solution to the damage.” ServiceMaster Restore professionals are trained, equipped and ready to repair homes and businesses before, during and after any severe storm.

WATCH FOR WILDLIFE

It is important for those in flooded areas to be aware of their surroundings. During rains and surges, ant populations come to the surface and create floating colonies. Populations of snakes, alligators and other indigenous species, move inland from the uninhabited coastal islands. Snakes will seek shelter in large debris piles. Contact a trusted and professional pest and wildlife control company.

ServiceMaster is proud to sponsor the American Red Cross and the American Red Cross Emergency App, available in the app store or by texting “GETEMERGENCY” to 90999, which provides free expert advice on what to do before, during and after a wide range of disasters.

About ServiceMaster Restore

With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore and SRM have operations and consulting experience on countless disasters, including clean-up after Hurricane Katrina and the Pentagon after September 11, 2001. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of Memphis-based ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services. More information can be found at servicemasterrestore.com and srmcat.com. ServiceMaster Restore is the Official Disaster Restoration Specialist of Minor League Baseball™.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV) solves the homeowner’s dilemma. Every day, we visit more than 75,000 homes and businesses through our extensive service network of expert professionals. Our well-recognized brands include American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture and cabinet repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial and residential floor cleaning), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration), Terminix (termite and pest control), and Terminix Commercial (commercial termite and pest control). Like, follow or visit us at facebook.com/ServiceMaster, linkedin.com/ServiceMaster, twitter.com/ServiceMaster, or servicemaster.com. ServiceMaster is the Official Home Services Provider of Minor League Baseball™.