PactSafe Launches Chat-to-Sign, Converting Live Conversations Into Legally Binding Contracts

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PactSafe, the workflow platform for contract acceptance, today announces the launch of Chat-to-Sign, a new product of its platform that integrates with collaboration hub Slack and customer messaging platform Intercom to allow signers to accept contracts inside of chat conversations.

According to recent reports, 30 percent of all agreements are currently opened from a mobile web browser. This number is much lower compared to the amount of agreements that are signed on tablet or PC. As businesses digitally transform their strategies for customers, the need for secure, digital-friendly contracts on a variety of devices is increasing at a rapid rate.

“Contracting shouldn’t be a burden. As technology advances, our users are accessing different channels to communicate whether it’s through phone, messaging apps, live chat, or email,” said Eric Prugh, PactSafe co-founder and Chief Product Officer. “With Chat-to-Sign, we’re expanding our vision to deliver the tools our customers need to successfully create and complete personalized or standardized contracts no matter the location. We are committed to ensuring that contracts are no longer a hassle, but a process that can be as simple as a click or tap of a button.”

As the first of its kind, Chat-to-Sign brings contracting to the modern workplace by integrating contracts with Slack and Intercom. Requests for new seats on a platform, business proposals or employee documents, such as new hire forms, can all be sent directly to the necessary respondent’s messaging application.

“PactSafe’s Chat-to-Sign is a great example of how Apps in the Intercom Messenger enable companies and their customers to get more done in less time while still maintaining a great customer experience,” said Jeff Gardner, head of platform partnerships at Intercom. “Through Chat-to-Sign, companies are able to fluidly move from conversation to action and have their customers sign legally binding contracts within seconds! These sorts of high velocity, yet highly personalized, business dealings are the future.”

The new application is available to all PactSafe customers. By incorporating Chat-to-Sign, PactSafe users can personalize high-velocity contracts for acceptance via electronic signature (e-signature), SMS, Slack, Intercom, or embedded click-through contracts in their own website or apps, track and manage consent on privacy-related preferences and publish contracts online for easy review or acceptance all in one platform.

This announcement follows PactSafe’s $5.5 million Series A round in July of 2018. For more information on PactSafe or to request a demo, visit pactsafe.com.

ABOUT PACTSAFE, INC.

PactSafe is an Indianapolis-based API-first software company that specializes in getting contracts signed electronically at high velocity and massive scale. PactSafe’s modern signing methods are saving businesses time and money and it’s instant legal records are increasing peace of mind. Through PactSafe’s solutions, customers like Angie’s List, CDW and TiVO protect their legal and business records, and save employees time through high-velocity contracting.