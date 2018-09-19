Kahn Swick & Foti Selects DISCO as Its Discovery Partner

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (KSF), one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms dedicated solely to the practice of class action and individual investor securities litigation, today announced its selection of DISCO as its ediscovery partner.

KSF represents institutions and individual investors in securities fraud class actions, merger and derivative litigation, as well as consumers harmed by corporate wrongdoing. When KSF was faced with a case where the court demanded an extremely fast discovery turnaround for a high volume of data, the firm turned to DISCO. Based on the unmatched speed of the platform, a great user experience and DISCO’s plaintiff discovery expertise, KSF expanded its work with DISCO for additional matters and high profile cases.

“DISCO understands the unique challenges faced by firms managing complex securities cases -- its technology is built to meet our needs,” said Lewis Kahn, Partner, Kahn Swick & Foti. “Our ability to utilize advanced SaaS solutions to quickly and intuitively find the documents we need in the discovery process, while collaborating with top-caliber service professionals who understand demands facing plaintiff firms, makes DISCO our first choice for ediscovery.”

“The need to get through discovery as quickly as possible to find what matters is a critical need of plaintiff firms -- and speed, ease of use and accuracy is core to DISCO’s DNA,” said Neil Etheridge, DISCO chief marketing officer. “DISCO is proud to be the discovery partner of choice for KSF and other firms who understand how technology can be a distinct advantage to benefit their cases.”

About DISCO

DISCO is the leading provider of ediscovery solutions for law firms, corporations, and government agencies. With technology and services that automate and simplify complex and error-prone tasks that distract from practicing law, DISCO empowers lawyers and their teams to effectively manage discovery processes. DISCO is the ediscovery choice of leading U.S. law firms including litigation boutiques and AmLaw, Fortune 500 companies, as well as government agencies around the world.