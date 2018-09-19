IDbyDNA Announces a Strategic Partnership with the Fleury Group Medical and Health Organization to Utilize the Explify® Platform Across South America

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDbyDNA, a metagenomics technology company translating microbial genomics into actionable information for healthcare providers, announced today a licensing agreement with Fleury Group, one of the largest and most respected medical and health organizations in Brazil. Under the agreement, IDbyDNA will license the Explify platform for Fleury’s utilization in high quality clinical metagenomic testing. Fleury labs provides healthcare analysis services across South America, with over 9,100 employees and 2,100 physicians. Explify is IDbyDNA’s metagenomics technology platform that simultaneously profiles tens of thousands of microorganisms and pathogens in any sample to deliver actionable information to healthcare providers.

“Working with IDbyDNA allows us to enhance our pathogen detection portfolio adding novel genomic diagnostic tests for complex infection cases; assisting physicians to get a fast and safe solution,” says Edgar Gil Rizzatti, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at the Fleury Group. “Partnering with IDbyDNA helps us to develop and distribute cutting-edge genomic tests and contribute to the sustainability of the health system,” says the CMO.

“This agreement is a great example of our continuing the execution of our business model, to supply clinical laboratories with an easy to implement sample-to-report solution enabling them to build their own high-quality clinical metagenomics testing programs,” says IDbyDNA's CEO, Guochun Liao, Ph.D. “These collaborations will allow us to rapidly form distribution channels through our top tier partner laboratories such as Fleury Group, with fast and agile product development for their various markets, and robust scalability according to our partners’ size and needs. Using this mechanism in addition to providing our advanced metagenomic platforms to large markets, we’re also getting access to more pathogen genomic information to improve our database even further.”

As part of the collaboration, Fleury Group will integrate Explify into their own laboratory work flow and develop a full suite of Explify-based clinical testing, starting with Explify Respiratory. Fleury expects to quickly develop and launch other NGS-based metagenomic tests using the Explify platform, such as analyses for brain infections, joint infections, and blood-based infections.

About Explify

The Explify Platform simultaneously profiles tens of thousands of microorganisms and pathogens in any sample to deliver actionable information to healthcare providers. This turn-key solution enables clinical laboratories to offer NGS-based metagenomics testing for infectious disease. From sample preparation to report delivery, the Explify Platform manages laboratory workflow, analyzes metagenomics data, and provides applications for clinical review, quality control and reporting. The Explify Platform offers clinical laboratories a streamlined path to offering unbiased, NGS-based Infectious Disease tests that are more comprehensive, and more accurate than conventional tests. Explify metagenomics analysis is a proprietary DNA search engine that analyzes tens of millions of Next-Generation Sequencing reads within minutes to enable the detection of tens of thousands of microorganisms. The proprietary Explify database includes millions of curated DNA and RNA reference sequences and can identify more than 50,000 microorganisms and over 3,000 known common and rare pathogens.

About IDbyDNA

IDbyDNA has developed transformative metagenomics technology to simultaneously profile tens of thousands of microorganisms and pathogens in any sample. Our turn-key Explify Platform easily integrates into medical laboratories to deliver actionable information to healthcare providers. Working with our global partners, we are setting the standard for the identification and understanding of microorganisms and their role in human health. http://www.idbydna.com/

About Fleury Group

With 92 years of history, Fleury Group is one of the largest and most respected medical and health organizations in Brazil and serves as a reference to the medical community. Fleury is known for its excellence in customer service, innovation and technical quality.