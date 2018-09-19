Telia Carrier and TierPoint Announce Partnership to Offer Cloud Connect Services

STOCKHOLM & ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telia Carrier and TierPoint today announced that Telia Carrier will offer its Cloud Connect service across 25 TierPoint facilities in the US. TierPoint’s strong edge data center, cloud and managed services portfolio, together with Telia Carrier’s Cloud Connect service present a compelling opportunity for thousands of US enterprises, as they continue their journey of digital transformation.

With multiple, geographically diverse connections to the world’s largest cloud providers, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google and IBM, Telia Carrier’s Cloud Connect offering eases the transition to cloud-based workflows. Telia Carrier services will now be available in TierPoint sites across 14 metro areas, including Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Connecticut, Dallas, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Omaha, Philadelphia, Raleigh, St. Louis, and Seattle.

Customers in TierPoint’s facilities will also benefit from access to Telia Carrier’s MEF 2.0 certified data center-to-data center Ethernet service, which connects to more than 150 Points-of-Presence worldwide.

“As enterprises continue to entrust their critical business processes to the cloud, direct and secure connectivity which bypasses the public internet becomes vital,” said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier. “In partnering with TierPoint, we’re able to bring enhanced global connectivity and our award-winning customer care to many additional new locations, providing the quality of service and performance that enterprise customers expect. We’re really excited about expanding this relationship and in particular, the tangible benefits it will bring to TierPoint’s customers.”

“This new partnership with Telia Carrier is yet another key step in the process of expanding the connectivity options for clients using our data centers and cloud pods,” said TierPoint Chief Technology Officer Terry Morrison. “It further enhances our market-leading, edge-infrastructure solutions.”

Top-ranked global backbone

Telia Carrier owns and operates the world’s number #1 backbone (according to Dyn Research) and provides critical network infrastructure, services and cloud connectivity to operators, content providers and enterprises alike. With customers in more than 110 countries, their global network footprint connects more than 265 Points of Presence with 65,000 km of fiber across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world’s most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services – empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

About TierPoint

Meeting clients where they are on their journey to IT transformation, TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with 5,000 clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint’s highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.