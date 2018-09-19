Accenture Launches Innovation Center for Salesforce to Help Clients Reimagine Their Businesses Through Innovative, Intelligent Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bringing to life the intelligent solutions Accenture (NYSE:ACN) can create for clients using Salesforce technologies, the company today launched a new Innovation Center for Salesforce in its San Francisco office, located in Salesforce Tower.

The Accenture Innovation Center for Salesforce is focused on illustrating the art of the possible through visual storytelling and interactive demonstrations across industries, highlighting their unique challenges and common goals. Scenarios highlight how Salesforce technologies can be applied in new ways to help businesses enhance end-user experiences, capture data through unique transactions, and deliver value for customers.

“Our Innovation Center for Salesforce in San Francisco showcases what we do best: envisioning the future and creating cutting edge, intelligent experiences that help our clients reimagine their businesses in entirely new ways,” said Saideep Raj, senior managing director, Cloud First Applications at Accenture. “Drawing on our longstanding alliance relationship and the world’s largest workforce focused on Salesforce technologies, we’re excited to be able to take our clients on a journey that brings to life the disruptive ways they can digitally transform their businesses.”

The Accenture Innovation Center for Salesforce showcases client experiences illustrated by service bots, as well as hands-on demonstrations that leverage virtual reality and Salesforce Einstein AI. New intelligent solutions and offerings will continually be added and rolled out across Accenture’s global network of Innovation Hubs.

Simon Mulcahy, chief innovation officer at Salesforce added, “Accenture is raising the bar with its new Innovation Center for Salesforce, demonstrating the truly innovative experiences that can be developed on the Salesforce Platform. As a top business partner driving some of our largest and most transformational projects, it’s great to see Accenture’s powerful vision for customer experiences come to life in such an engaging and immersive way.”

The Accenture Innovation Center for Salesforce is part of Accenture’s broader effort to integrate innovative technologies, ideas and solutions to impact business outcomes, underpinned by the Salesforce platform. Accenture was one of the first global companies to establish a strategic alliance with Salesforce and continues to strengthen its position as a leading Salesforce partner. From developing and introducing nearly 20 new industry solutions to market, to training one of the largest ecosystem workforces, Accenture is a leader in the Salesforce ecosystem. Accenture employs more than 11,000 Salesforce-skilled professionals and has invested in seven acquisitions in recent years as part of its investment in Salesforce capabilities.

For more information about Accenture and Salesforce visit www.accenture.com/salesforce

