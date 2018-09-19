PNC Treasury Management Joins RippleNet

SAN FRANCISCO & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ripple, provider of the leading enterprise blockchain solutions for payments, and PNC Bank announced today that PNC Treasury Management is now a member of RippleNet. PNC’s commercial clients soon will be able to receive real-time cross border payments via Ripple.

Leveraging Ripple, a commercial client in the U.S. receiving a payment from an overseas buyer will receive payments against their invoices instantly, transforming the way they manage their global account receivables and allowing them to better manage their working capital.

“ For far too long, the technology underlying cross-border payments has been opaque, slow and costly. PNC, as an innovative and forward-thinking institution, understands the promise of emerging technologies like blockchain,” said Marcus Treacher, SVP of Customer Success at Ripple. “ Quite a few payment providers have joined RippleNet recently, so it’s great to see one of the major U.S. banks come on board as well. We view that as a sign of a diverse, healthy and growing network.”

“ As the global economy becomes increasingly digital, the need for real-time payments globally is critical,” said Chris Ward, executive vice president and head of product, PNC Treasury Management. “ We are focused on providing our clients with capabilities that enable making secure digital payments in an instant, whether they are sent across the street or across the world.”

