TomTom Teams-Up with DKV to Help Truckers Save Fuel

HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IAA-- TomTom (TOM2) today announced that it has teamed-up with DKV, the market leader in cash-free fuel services, to help truckers to drive more efficiently by minimizing their fuel consumption.

TomTom’s large vehicle maps, navigation, traffic and routing expertise has been chosen to pair with DKV’s knowledge of fuel stops to create two applications, available on the TomTom Bridge device from 2019. They are called DKV ECO DRIVING and DKV REFUEL PLANNING and are combined with the DKV BONIFICATION system wherein drivers can be awarded for economic driving by choosing from a selection of rewards that the vehicle operator can determine.

DKV ECO DRIVING uses telematics data to help the driver develop a more efficient driving style, while DKV REFUEL PLANNING guides the truck driver on the shortest and cheapest route to the best value filling station.

TomTom Bridge is a flexible, open platform that integrates TomTom’s technology into commercial vehicle businesses, helping them to move more efficiently. It allows Android™ based business applications to connect seamlessly with TomTom services, providing mobility solutions on a single device.

Mike Schoofs, Managing Director, TomTom Consumer, said: “Fuel consumption is a business- and environment-critical issue for any commercial vehicle company. By teaming-up with DKV, our TomTom Bridge platform – plus our navigation and routing expertise – is going to help drivers to think, and drive, more efficiently.”

“I’m convinced that teaming-up is a good start to create synergies in digital solutions and help the driver to benefit from a more efficient driving style”, says Dr. Hendrik Rosenboom, Chief Digital Officer and Managing Director at DKV Mobility Services Business Center.

Demos of DKV’s new applications can be seen at IAA Hannover: Hall 25, booth E53.

ENDS

Android is a trademark of Google LLC

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com