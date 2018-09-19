Amerigroup and CareMore Health Partner to Launch New Enhanced Primary Care Services to Increase Access to Comprehensive Care for Chronically Ill Individuals

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amerigroup Texas and CareMore Health have announced a partnership to expand care options for Amerigroup Medicaid consumers who are chronically ill and reside in the Dallas Fort Worth area. As part of this collaboration, a new CareMore Health clinic has been opened in Fort Worth, which offers comprehensive medical, social and behavioral health services. All services, including primary care, chronic disease management, behavioral health and assistance with identifying social services programs will be integrated and delivered directly by CareMore teams to make it easier for individuals to understand and access available care.

“Twenty-five years ago, CareMore launched a transformative health care system to holistically address complex health conditions and social barriers to health,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, President and CEO of CareMore Health. “Today, this system of care is increasingly addressing the need for quality, coordinated care that is easy to access by chronically ill consumers.”

“CareMore Health is proud to be working with Amerigroup to bring our integrated care delivery system to the Dallas Fort Worth community, and we look forward to helping area residents improve their health and well-being,” said Karim Kaissi, General Manager of CareMore Health Texas.

CareMore’s innovative model of care employs common sense solutions that have been proven to be effective for improving wellness, lowering Medicaid program costs and engaging people with complex needs. Chronically ill Individuals age 14 or older, who are enrolled with Amerigroup Texas and choose CareMore as their primary care provider, receive comprehensive assessments. They also gain access to a full team of CareMore doctors, nurse practitioners, community health workers and behavioral health specialists who work in unison to offer customized care plans that are based on assessment results. These teams develop specialized solutions for hard-to-treat diseases such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure, and they also help individuals address secondary health risks that may result from these conditions. Additionally, through CareMore’s integrated model of care, care providers help find treatments for complex behavioral health issues and social barriers that may prevent individuals from achieving optimal health outcomes.

“Since 1996, Amerigroup has been helping Texans access high quality, comprehensive care, and we are proud to continue this commitment by working with CareMore to bring their innovative model of care to Texas,” said Tisch Scott, President, Amerigroup Texas. “We look forward to leveraging CareMore’s expertise to continue creating new programs, expanding treatment options and making a positive difference in the lives of those we serve.”

To introduce the general public to CareMore’s new care center and services, CareMore and Amerigroup will hold an open house and ribbon-cutting celebration on September 27. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the CareMore Fort Worth care center, located at 512 Rosedale Street. This celebration will allow area residents to meet the CareMore Health team and tour the new care clinic. Local officials, advocates, and community representatives will also be in attendance. Families and individuals of all ages are welcome. Those who are interested in more information about CareMore, its Fort Worth care center and model of care can also visit www.caremore.com.

ABOUT CAREMORE HEALTH

CareMore Health is a physician-founded, physician-led integrated care delivery system that harnesses the power of teamwork to treat the whole person. Through a focus on prevention and highly coordinated care, its clinical model and designed-for-purpose approach to managing chronic disease proactively addresses the medical, social and personal health needs of its patients, resulting in clinical outcomes above the national average and ultimately, healthier people and communities.

Over the past nine years, CareMore has expanded from one state to ten. And today, the CareMore delivery system provides care for enrollees in Medicare Advantage and Medicaid health plans in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, DC. CareMore also is participating in a dual demonstration project in parts of Los Angeles County in conjunction with state and federal regulators to coordinate care for people eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. For more information about CareMore, go to www.caremore.com.

ABOUT AMERIGROUP TEXAS

Amerigroup Texas helps improve health care access and quality for approximately 850,000 low-income Texans by developing innovative care management programs and services. Members are assured care that is not only accessible, but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and patient-centered. Amerigroup Texas provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their health care. Through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle. For more information about Amerigroup Texas, visit www.myamerigroup.com/tx.