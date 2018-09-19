GEICO Asks Parents to Sign up Now for Free Car Seat Safety Checks on Sept. 29

WOODBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GEICO has partnered with EAC Network for a third year to offer safety seat checks for local Long Island families. EAC Network reports nearly 90 percent of child safety seats it inspects on Long Island are installed improperly, creating an urgent need for parents to have their setup looked at by a trained professional.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 29, in the drive-in claims bay at GEICO’s office at 750 Woodbury Road, Woodbury N.Y.

Parents interested in participating must contact the EAC Network ahead of time at 631-648-7100 x219 to book an appointment. Times are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and each appointment lasts approximately 20 minutes.

“At GEICO, we take auto safety very seriously, and our partnership with EAC Network allows us to provide an invaluable service to young Long Island families,” said Rick Hoagland, GEICO senior vice president. “This child safety seat check event helps bring peace of mind because families have access to a trained expert from EAC Network who can look to make sure their car seats are installed properly.”

