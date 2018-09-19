BluVector Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract with U.S. Government Agency

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BluVector, a leader in AI-driven network security technology, today announced it has won a multimillion-dollar contract with a U.S. government agency. BluVector is an AI-driven sense and response network security platform that makes it possible to accurately and efficiently detect, analyze and triage sophisticated threats including fileless malware, zero-day malware and ransomware in real time.

As is the case in virtually every industry, government security teams must prepare to face the rapidly increasing volume and sophistication of threats. This problem is made even more difficult by a shortage of trained talent armed with the right capabilities to protect against these emerging threats. The U.S. government has taken the opportunity to confront these challenges head-on, investing in the future through projects focused on artificial intelligence, machine learning and other forward-leaning technologies, such as those deployed by BluVector.

BluVector provides a revolutionary solution to these escalating risks, leveraging supervised machine learning to deliver highly-accurate detection rates of advanced threats in milliseconds. Furthermore, the platform automatically aggregates threat and network data that incident response teams use as context for decision making, shortening the response window and vastly improving analyst efficiency.

“The U.S. government has stated that cyber threats are now the greatest risk to the country,” said Kris Lovejoy, CEO, BluVector. “BluVector, born within the defense and intelligence sectors to solve the government’s hardest malware detection challenges, brings over a decade of experience in detecting threats against the government. We’re continuing to serve the growing security needs of federal agencies by helping them lower risk, increase compliance and improve threat detection and response capabilities.”

BluVector has experienced significant traction in the commercial and public sectors, serving companies ranging from the middle market to some of the largest enterprises and federal agencies in the world. In the first half of 2018, BluVector has already grown its new annual contract value by 130 percent versus all of 2017. These wins have spanned numerous industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and technology.

About BluVector

BluVector is revolutionizing network security with state-of-the-art AI, sensing and responding to the world's most sophisticated threats in real time. Stop waiting for breaches to happen. Get ahead of the threat. Visit www.bluvector.io.