BAE Systems to Provide Actionable GEOINT Capability for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Janus Portfolio

The Janus Program will help NGA strengthen near real-time access to commercially created geospatial data, enriched content, and community-sourced information. (Photo: BAE Systems, Inc.)

MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) has selected BAE Systems, a leading provider of geospatial technologies and analytical capabilities, for three contract awards to help NGA strengthen near real-time access to commercially created geospatial data, enriched content and community-sourced information in a cost-effective manner to improve decision-making timelines.

As one of only two companies down-selected to provide all three Janus programs – Janus Geomatics Precise Imagery, Janus Geography, and Janus Geomatics Elevation – BAE Systems will pursue future orders as part of three separate 10-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts worth up to $1.52 billion under the Janus program.

“Policy-makers, warfighters, intelligence professionals, and first responders all depend on accurate geospatial data,” said Kevin Malone, vice president and general manager of Analytics Systems at BAE Systems. “In an increasingly complex and fast-paced world, the demand is rising and timelines decreasing. Janus positions NGA to meet these expectations.”

BAE Systems will use a full range of GEOINT sources, harness the power of cloud processing services, and leverage automation and artificial intelligence to continuously enrich content tailored to fit customers’ requirements. In addition, BAE Systems will use predictive analysis models and change detection tools, enabling a focus on the areas most critical to end users. A suite of machine learning algorithms, automated workflows, and upstream quality assurance will ensure the most current and reliable GEOINT is available on demand.

Work on the three contracts will be performed at BAE Systems sites in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; St. Louis, Missouri; and Rome, New York.