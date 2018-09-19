Meeting Professionals International (MPI) Selects Cvent as Exclusive Registration and Mobile Event App Technology Provider

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cvent, a market leader in meetings, events, and hospitality technology today announced that Meeting Professionals International (MPI) has selected Cvent as their exclusive event registration and mobile event app technology provider. As the largest meeting and event industry association in the world, MPI has more than 17,000 members and reaches a community of more than 60,000 meeting and event professionals around the globe. The strategic partnership highlights the important role event technology plays in increasing the impact of meetings and events for associations worldwide.

Cvent’s technology will help MPI leaders manage events better, communicate more effectively with their members, boost meeting attendance, increase engagement with attendees, and amplify the impact of their overall events program, ensuring MPI’s continued success and facilitating future growth.

“After a careful selection process, we recognized that Cvent’s technology is unmatched, but it is their commitment to the industry and the focus on developing a mutually beneficial partnership that made the decision to partner easy,” said Darren Temple, Chief Operations Officer for MPI. “We look forward to partnering with Cvent to manage registration and support services for our portfolio of live events and believe this collaboration will be beneficial to our chapters as well, leading to new opportunities for us to grow and expand our programs.”

Through the multi-year agreement, MPI gains access to Cvent’s complete suite of event management technology solutions including online registration, attendee management, mobile event apps, event build support, onsite solutions, and more. Cvent will also power MPI’s signature event, the MPI World Education Congress (WEC) along with several other strategic events MPI organizes to engage its members and bring the industry together. Additionally, MPI’s 90-chapter organizations get preferred access to Cvent’s technology with additional benefits for individual chapter members.

“We’ve been involved with MPI and their chapters all over the world over the last 19 years and it’s an honor to work with the industry-leading association for corporate event planners. We are proud to have been selected by MPI as their exclusive meetings, events, and mobile technology provider. It is a true testament to the power and breadth of the Cvent platform,” said Reggie Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of Cvent. “MPI shares our vision that when people meet face-to-face, great things happen for our businesses and for our communities. We look forward to growing and developing this partnership for years to come.”

“MPI Chicago Area Chapter has always appreciated and valued its long-standing partnership with Cvent. We are ecstatic that this partnership is being elevated to the MPI Global level,” says Fergal O’Sullivan, CMP and Chicago Area Chapter President 2018-2019. “As organizations in the events industry, both MPI and Cvent strive to bring people together, building strong, long lasting relationships. I can’t think of a better partnership alignment!”

About Cvent, Inc.

Cvent, Inc. is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality management technology provider with more than 3,500 employees, 25,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software solutions to event planners and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event management and marketing, onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the planning process to maximize the impact of events. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group and corporate travel business. Hotels use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s digital marketing tools and software solutions to win business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About MPI

Meeting Professionals International (MPI) is the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide. The organization provides innovative and relevant education, networking opportunities and business exchanges, and acts as a prominent voice for the promotion and growth of the industry. MPI has a global community of 60,000 meeting and event professionals including more than 17,000 engaged members and its Plan Your Meetings audience. It has more than 90 chapters and clubs in 19 countries. “When we meet, we change the world.” www.mpi.org