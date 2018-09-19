IGM Resins & Brandt Technologies Announces Distribution Agreement

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IGM Resins has appointed Brandt Technologies, LLC as its exclusive Midwest distributor for their broad line of UV / EB radcure products. IGM Resins is a leading global manufacturer of photoinitiators, oligomers, monomers, additives and other customized specialties to the UV radcure industry. Brandt Technologies, LLC’s territory for IGM products will include IA, IL, IN, KY, KS, MI, MN, MO, and OH. “Partnering with IGM Resins is an important part of our growth strategy as a supplier to the UV / EB radcure market,” said Ben Hotchkiss, President of Brandt Technologies, LLC.

About IGM Resins

IGM specializes in the development, manufacture, and supply of products and technical services to the global UV coatings and inks market. IGM develops, produces, and distributes a full range of radiation curable materials including photoinitiators, acrylate oligomers and monomers, and additives from manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia, and the US, supported by technical labs in each of these regions to help create next generation energy curable coatings and inks. For additional information on IGM resins, visit www.igmresins.com.