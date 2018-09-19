Mutual Benefit Group (MBG) Boosts Operational Efficiency and Enhances Customer Service with Duck Creek Claims OnDemand

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mutual Benefit Group, a property and casualty insurer in Pennsylvania and Maryland, and a longtime customer of Duck Creek Technologies, has entered into an agreement to transition its on-premises Claims solution to Duck Creek OnDemand. The carrier’s decision to migrate to Duck Creek OnDemand reflects the strength of the companies’ relationship and the inherent value of software as a service (SaaS). A regional carrier in a market saturated by the largest players in the industry, Mutual Benefit Group saw this move to SaaS as an opportunity to use technology to help level the playing field.

“As we plan our long-term technology strategy, it’s critical that we invest in systems and solutions that can evolve with our business rather than constrain us to outdated operating models,” said Adam Solomon, CIO of Mutual Benefit Group. “With Duck Creek Claims OnDemand, we’ll not only be able to offer customers better service during difficult times, but the upgradable platform will also allow us to keep pace with the evolving marketplace in our region.”

Duck Creek Claims lets carriers make better, faster claims decisions and support their customers in the ways they prefer. It also allows companies to manage the entire claims life cycle – from first notice of loss to settlement – as well as improve internal operations through streamlined processes and automated reporting. Duck Creek OnDemand, the premier SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry, provides an alternative to traditional on-premises implementation of Duck Creek solutions for insurers looking for a quicker realization of system benefits and a lower fixed-cost solution. An option for insurers of all sizes and regions, OnDemand supports the full Duck Creek Suite or any one or more of the provider’s individual solutions.

“We are honored to continue to help Mutual Benefit Group with their digital transformation initiatives, and especially to welcome them into our growing family of OnDemand customers,” said Eugene Van Biert, Chief Revenue Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “Mutual Benefit Group has long trusted Duck Creek to deliver world-class solutions, and we appreciate their continued confidence as they move further into the evolving world of digital insurance.”

About Mutual Benefit Group

MBG has been providing insurance coverage for automobiles, homes, and businesses since 1908; the carrier works diligently each day to help build and protect its policyholders’ economic well-being and provide for their security. MBG is known for its strong relationships with policyholders and agents; for its responsive, friendly, knowledgeable staff; and for claims service that consistently garners a high level of satisfaction, notably 96% based on 2017F policyholder surveys. Learn more at www.mutualbenefitgroup.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change - allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.