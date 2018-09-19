Commonwealth Fights Opioid Crisis by Awarding Qlarion a Contract to Develop Analytics Platform

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) and Qlarion, a data and analytics firm that specializes in government innovation, today announced that Qlarion has been awarded a contract to construct a data-sharing and analysis platform that will improve Virginia’s response to the opioid crisis. The contract is funded through a Technology Innovation for Public Safety (TIPS) grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 115 people throughout the United States die every day after overdosing on opioids. According to Virginia Department of Health data, 1,268 individuals died from an opioid overdose in Virginia during 2016. During that same period emergency medical services (EMS) administered Narcan to 4,076 individuals to reverse opioid overdoses. The DCJS Opioid Data Sharing and Analysis Platform will offer its partners and participating organizations across Virginia broad use of shared data relating to the opioid crisis for scientific research and analysis, which should lead to improved evidence-based decision-making across their organizations. This includes decisions related to policy and strategy development, project design and implementation, performance monitoring, program evaluation, and learning and adapting to improve responses to the opioid crisis.

“Bringing together information from many different data sources throughout the Commonwealth – from health and criminal justice to education and transportation – is integral to providing a complete picture of the magnitude of the opioid crisis and helping to develop a plan to address it,” said Jake Bittner, CEO, Qlarion. “Through this data sharing and analysis platform we are empowering medical professionals, members of the criminal justice and court system, and local treatment centers with information from across the state so they can make important decisions as they fight this epidemic.”

“Virginia saw its highest number of opioid overdoses last year,” said Shannon Dion, Director of DCJS. “We are optimistic that with this data-sharing platform, we can develop models and real-time data to better prevent opioid use, overdoses and deaths, as well as target opioid-related crimes.”

As the data-sharing platform evolves, Virginia’s success with this project will serve as a model for other state governments that seek Department of Justice grants for their opioid abuse projects.

About the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services

The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) is one of 11 agencies within the Secretariat of Public Safety and Homeland Security. DCJS is charged with planning and carrying out programs and initiatives to improve the functioning and effectiveness of the criminal justice system, and has an overarching responsibility to view the criminal justice system as a whole, to understand how changes in one part of criminal justice will affect other parts. To learn more, visit www.dcjs.virginia.gov.

About Qlarion

Qlarion is a government innovation firm that provides data and analytics solutions to government agencies. As a Prime contractor on Virginia’s Next Generation Analytics contract vehicle, Qlarion’s solutions help Virginia agencies turn their data into business insight to improve citizen engagement, reduce costs and improve service deliver. To learn more, visit www.qlarion.com.