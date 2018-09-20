Egon Zehnder and Mobius Executive Leadership Formalize Exclusive Strategic Partnership

LONDON & ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Egon Zehnder, the world’s leadership advisory firm, has entered into a formal partnership with Mobius Executive Leadership, the US and Europe-based premier leadership development firm.

The partnership combines the firms’ proprietary methods for accelerating the personal and professional development of senior executives and for stimulating an organization’s ability to transform.

“Readiness to lead at the top levels in business and society today requires leaders develop a willingness to understand who they are and who they can become so that they can unlock their full potential – and help their organizations unleash their potential as well,” stated Jill Ader, Egon Zehnder’s Chair-Elect and Co-developer of the Executive Breakthrough Program. “Together with Mobius, we have found success in doing that.”

Already collaborating for more than four years, the two firms’ new partnership formally combines Egon Zehnder’s deep leadership advisory experience to the world’s most influential leaders and Mobius’s extensive expertise in successfully developing those worldwide influencers through individual and collective transformation. The partnership will focus on three co-created capstone executive development programs: the Executive Breakthrough Program, the Executive Discovery Program and the Voyager Leadership Development Program.

The Executive Breakthrough Program and Executive Discovery programs – both bespoke, highly experiential and invitation-only leadership development journeys – are designed for current CEOs, CEO successors, C-suite leaders and those preparing to assume top executive positions. The Voyager Leadership Development program is an in-house executive development program for individuals, teams and functional groups, adapted to be relevant to the business agenda of each client organization.

“Through this partnership, we are pioneering an entirely fresh and bold set of leadership offerings,” noted Amy Elizabeth Fox, Chief Executive Officer of Mobius Executive Leadership. “Our combined expertise and shared vision put us at the frontier of senior leadership development. We’re confident that these innovative interventions will meaningfully impact our executive participants and the organizations they lead.”

All three programs share the foundation of Mobius’s President and Chief Thought Leader Erica Ariel Fox’s New York Times best-selling leadership book, WINNING FROM WITHIN: A BREAKTHROUGH METHOD FOR LEADING, LIVING AND LASTING CHANGE®, which synthesizes her 20 years of research at Harvard Law School and serving as a leadership advisor to senior executives worldwide, and Egon Zehnder’s proprietary Potential Model, a proven framework that identifies key drivers of potential and helps leverage them to unleash new levels of performance in current and future roles.

“The principle of ‘winning from within’ as a central driver of business transformation is an idea whose time has come,” said Erica Ariel Fox. “In this turbulent world, senior executives are increasingly aware that leading society, leading your industry, or leading your company, rests on the foundation of leading yourself.”

The partnership and the development programs reinforce the Firms’ belief that a new style of leadership is warranted today – one that catalyzes individual growth from within in order to successfully succeed in transforming one’s organization. A recent global survey conducted by Egon Zehnder of more than 400 CEOs from 11 countries, THE CEO: A PERSONAL REFLECTION, uncovered that only 38% of externally appointed CEOs, and only 28% of internally appointed CEOs, responded that they felt fully prepared for the role.

--

NOTES TO EDITORS

Learn more about the partnership at www.egonzehnder-mobius.com.

About Egon Zehnder

Egon Zehnder is the world’s leadership advisory firm, sharing one goal: to transform people, organizations and the world through great leadership.

We know what great leaders can do and are passionate about delivering the best leadership solutions for our clients.

As One Firm, our more than 450 Consultants in 68 offices and 40 countries bring our individual strengths to form one powerful collaborative team.

We partner closely with public and private corporations, family-owned enterprises, and non-profit and government agencies to provide Board advisory services, CEO search and succession, executive search, executive assessment, leadership and team development and organizational transformation.

We share a commitment and pride in doing work that contributes to successful careers, stronger companies and a better world.

About Mobius Executive Leadership

Mobius Executive Leadership is a premier leadership firm dedicated to transformational leadership development and sustainable organizational culture change. Mobius offers flagship WINNING FROM WITHIN™ leadership programs based on the New York Times best-selling book by Erica Ariel Fox, its President and Chief Thought Leader.

Mobius’ other core services include top team alignment and integration, executive coaching, customized leadership development programs, skills-based training, and long-term support for organizational change.

Mobius’s expert faculty bring extensive success in transforming leaders from the inside out, through a deeply insightful and compassionate approach to personal and collective change. Through a uniquely talented group of executive coaches, transformational facilitators, team interventionists and expressive artists, Mobius is able to create, customize and offer deeply personal self-development programs for even the most senior executives or top teams.