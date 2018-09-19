Allison Transmission Announces Connected Capabilities Service with Geotab for Distribution Fleets

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission has collaborated with Geotab, a leading provider of telematics and fleet management solutions, to deliver transmission health information that can include prognostics to monitor various operating parameters, oil and filter life and diagnostic transmission information to fleets. This partnership is the first step on a journey to provide fleets with actionable information to support their fourth- and fifth-generation Allison transmissions.

“We are committed to powering the global connected vehicle ecosystem for our customers with the insights they need, through the partners they trust. Our partnership with Geotab shows our unwavering commitment to our existing customers,” said John Coll, senior vice president, global marketing, sales and service with Allison Transmission.

Geotab is a global leader in telematics, providing open-platform fleet management solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company’s intuitive, full-featured solutions help businesses better manage their drivers and vehicles by extracting accurate and actionable intelligence from real-time and historical data. Collecting more than 3 billion data points from over 1.25 million connected vehicles every day, customers rely on Geotab’s technology to provide measurable management data.

“We are looking forward to providing our customers with health information for their Allison transmissions,” said Scott Sutarik, Geotab’s Associate VP, Commercial Vehicle Solutions. “With MyGeotab, our web-based fleet management software, customers can see all of their vehicle and driver information in one place to help make quicker, better-informed decisions for their business.”

Allison is working with both telematics service providers and original equipment manufacturers to support existing and new customers with connected capabilities. Support for additional vocations and global regions is planned.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and is a leader in electric hybrid-propulsion systems for city buses. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA and employs approximately 2,700 people worldwide. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.