Open Influence Partners with Pinterest to Expand Influencer Offering

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Open Influence, an award-winning global influencer marketing company, is partnering with visual discovery engine Pinterest to offer advertisers a new and unique way to identify, select, and engage with content creators.

“We’re always looking for ways to help businesses extend their reach on Pinterest,” said David Temple, Head of Content and Creator Products at Pinterest. “We’re excited to make it easier for brands to discover and collaborate with influencers, as well as track their performance on third party platforms.”

Pinterest’s sizeable creator community and commerce appeal offers a unique and effective alternative for advertisers to engage with new customers.

“We are pleased to see Pinterest take meaningful steps towards catering to the creator community,” said Eric Dahan, CEO of Open Influence. “Content creators are the driving force behind any social platform and empowering them to create, curate, and share with their audiences is more than just a smart move; it’s good business.”

Open Influence will be one of the first influencer marketing platform partners to utilize the updated Content Marketing API. As a launch partner, Open Influence is further helping Pinterest refine its offering to the creator and advertiser community. The API allows Open Influence to gather insights from influencers that have authorized access to their data. Leveraging its proprietary algorithms and artificial intelligence, Open Influence is able to better match advertisers with the ideal Pinterest influencers and more accurately predict how their content will perform.

“We are all about generating value for our clients, and more data allows us to make smarter decisions around how we invest our clients’ influencer marketing budgets,” said Dahan.

With 250+ million users on Pinterest, there is a unique and timely opportunity for brands to reach a strong roster of Pinterest-focused influencers with a range of vertical expertise who are known to create powerful and engaging content.

“The Pinterest community creates amazing content centered around various passion points,” said Felix LaHaye, Co-founder of Open Influence. “The API will open new possibilities for creators to better monetize their Pinterest creativity.”

About Open Influence

Open Influence is a leading global influencer marketing company focused on generation value for marketers across all the major social media platforms. Open Influence is both platform and talent agnostic, and works with the entire spectrum of influencers; from social celebrities to micro-influencers. The company's proprietary platform boasts the industry's largest collection of influencer data, and leverages machine learning and image recognition to analyze more than 100 million pieces of content from over 465,000 influencers and counting. Open Influence provides customized end-to-end influencer marketing solutions for brands on both an entirely outsourced and a-la-carte basis. Its team collaborates closely with every client to develop award-winning creative and data-driven strategies. Headquartered in Los Angeles with satellite offices across the globe, Open Influence offers support in 15 languages and has managed campaigns for top brands from a variety of industries including Bose, Coca-Cola, Disney, Nestle, Under Armour, and Toyota.