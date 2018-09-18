Workiva and KPMG Announce Strategic Alliance to Transform Risk Management, Regulatory Reporting and Compliance Processes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workiva, (NYSE:WK), a leader in data collaboration, reporting and compliance solutions, and KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, today announced an alliance to provide a strategic offering that will help organizations transform and integrate their risk management, regulatory and financial reporting and compliance processes by using the Workiva Wdesk platform.

According to a new KPMG report, Innovating Compliance through Automation, 90 percent of the U.S. chief information officers and chief compliance officers surveyed said they plan to increase spending for compliance automation in the coming years.

“Increased scrutiny from regulatory authorities is stretching organizational resources and the bottom line,” said Greg Bell, Global Cyber Security practice Co-leader at KPMG. “Companies are looking to technology solutions for performance improvements and automation to increase efficiencies in their risk and compliance programs.”

With cloud-based capabilities for automation, synchronized data, controlled collaboration and real-time data monitoring, Wdesk users are able to improve productivity and accountability in their processes for internal controls over financial reporting, risk assessments, regulatory compliance and financial reporting.

KPMG, with its deep functional risk and compliance experience across all industries, helps organizations optimize technology solutions to better manage risk, help achieve process efficiencies and improve internal controls management.

“Pairing our Wdesk platform with KPMG’s technology-risk specialists creates a unified, multidisciplinary solution and team to help customers streamline and automate a wide variety of complex risk, compliance and reporting processes,” said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. “By working together, we will help organizations gain insights, make data-driven decisions and ultimately drive better business outcomes.”

KPMG and Workiva help organizations start, or continue, their process transformation journey to deliver more efficient, effective and integrated risk management and compliance programs. For more information, visit http://www.kpmg.com/us/workiva.

About Workiva

Workiva delivers Wdesk, a leading enterprise cloud platform for data collaboration, reporting and compliance that is used by thousands of organizations worldwide, including over 75 percent of the Fortune 500®. Companies of all sizes, state and local governments and educational institutions use Wdesk to help mitigate risk, improve productivity and gain confidence in their data-driven decisions. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), visit workiva.com.

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog

Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva

Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/

Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva

Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or TIME INC. FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative (“KPMG International”). KPMG International’s independent member firms have 197,000 professionals working in 154 countries. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us or follow us @KPMGUS_News.