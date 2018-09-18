Science Exchange and Clora Announce Partnership to Enable Access to Life Science Expertise

PALO ALTO, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Exchange, the world’s leading marketplace for outsourced R&D™, today announced a strategic partnership with Clora, a technology platform that precisely matches life science companies with flexible, uniquely-qualified expertise.

Science Exchange customers will gain access to Clora’s extensive network of prequalified consultants selected through a technology-enabled process coupled with Clora’s significant understanding of R&D needs. Clora empowers companies to efficiently access a highly fragmented pool of expertise within days and at a significant cost reduction compared to industry standards.

"Clora’s AI-powered access to highly specialized expertise has great potential to boost R&D productivity," said Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Science Exchange. “We are continuously looking for ways to give our many pharmaceuticals, medical device, and biotechnology clients a competitive edge, and being able to give them access to Clora’s network of experts will help fulfill that goal.”

"Science Exchange offers a unique and powerful platform for connecting with life science researchers globally," said Rahul Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of Clora. “It is our hope that working with Science Exchange will accelerate the development of new therapies by enabling access to top-tier expertise.”

Clora’s global network spans all areas of development, including discovery, translational, engineering, regulatory affairs, clinical trial design and management, CMC (chemistry, manufacturing, and controls), medical writing, bioinformatics, commercialization, and many more.

About Science Exchange

About Science Exchange

Science Exchange is the world's leading marketplace for outsourced R&D™, providing large R&D organizations with the fastest path from discovery through development and commercialization. Science Exchange includes an efficient source-to-pay platform for ordering 6,000+ services from a network of more than 2,500 qualified outsourced research providers, all with pre-established contracts in place that protect client intellectual property and confidentiality. The platform increases access to innovation and improves productivity, freeing scientists from administrative tasks and delays associated with sourcing, establishing and managing service provider contracts. Additionally, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables large R&D organizations to consolidate research outsourcing spend into a single strategic relationship, driving efficiency, improving transparency and oversight, and delivering cost savings. Since being founded in 2011, Science Exchange has raised more than $58 million from Norwest Venture Partners, Maverick Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Index Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and others. For more information, visit www.ScienceExchange.com.

About Clora

Clora’s mission is to accelerate and de-risk development in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries by providing access to expertise in a hyperspecialized and fragmented industry. Clora’s intelligent platform is more precise, faster, and more cost-efficient compared to non-technology-enabled methods. Clora has access to millions of consultants globally that have worked at organizations like Merck & Co., Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Genentech, United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA),, and many others.

Clora is based in Boston, MA and was built by industry veterans who have experienced the pain and costs associated with delays in development due to long start-up times and poor access to the right expertise at the right time. Clora’s investors include Spark Capital, Felicis Ventures, iSeed Ventures, Ludlow Ventures, Notation Capital, and Social Capital among others. Learn more today at www.clora.com. Follow the company on Twitter @MeetClora, LinkedIn, and Facebook.