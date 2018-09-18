Chadd Dempsey and his Chadd Dempsey Real Estate Experts Team Join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty

LONDONDERRY, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty has announced that the Chadd Dempsey Real Estate Experts team, one of New Hampshire’s most productive real estate sales groups, has joined its brokerage.

The team, formerly of Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan in Hooksett, includes Chadd Dempsey, wife Caren Dempsey, Mark Hammond and Anne Anctil. It generated more than $28 million in closed sales volume in 2017 and is a fixture in Bedford, Bow, Londonderry, Manchester, Hooksett, Goffstown, Merrimack and Auburn.

“We’re proud to welcome the Chadd Dempsey Real Estate Experts team to Verani Realty and the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network,” said Gino Blefari, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “This team is professional, hard-working and flat-out good at what they do. We expect the group to grow its business to new heights representing Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty.”

Added Giovanni Verani, president of Verani Realty: “For many years we’ve appreciated the work Chadd Dempsey and his team do for clients – they’re tough to compete against. We’re glad they’re now a part of our brokerage and we’re ready to help them achieve even more success in the service of clients.”

Chadd Dempsey said Verani Realty’s family culture and marketing support were significant factors in his team’s move, as were the brokerage’s superior technology and long-standing reputation in the marketplace. “We’ve found a terrific new home at Verani Realty and the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand is second to none in real estate,” he said. “With new tools, resources and support available to us through Verani Realty and the brand, we expect to win more business and reach new markets.”

The Chadd Dempsey Real Estate Experts team builds lasting relationships with clients through relentless service and expertise. In fact, a full 75% of its business is generated by referrals from existing clients. Trust and care help form the foundation of each client relationship. “We simply care about our clients and want the very best for them,” said Caren Dempsey. “Our motto sums it all up: ‘We are in the business of helping people. We just happen to sell houses.’”

Chadd Dempsey entered the real estate business in 2004 after a successful career in health club sales and as a certified personal trainer. His business accelerated quickly and later Caren, a registered nurse, made a career change to help out. Hammond brings more than 30 years of real estate sales experience to the Chadd Dempsey Real Estate Experts team, and Anctil provides important administrative support.

The group is active in the local community and supports the ROCA Kidz Club in Manchester, which provides a fun and safe environment for local kids where they can have hot meals, a place to play, and access to homework help and activities.

Chadd Dempsey said he and his team expect to exceed last year’s volume total as they step forward to a new era with Verani real estate. “We are excited, and our clients are excited, that we’re a part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty,” he explained. “Through our new relationship we’ll be able to serve clients better and enhance the customer experience overall.”

