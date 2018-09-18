Cushman & Wakefield to Offer ASAE-Endorsed Commercial Real Estate Solution

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASAE and ASAE Business Services, Inc. announces its partnership with Cushman & Wakefield as the provider of the ASAE-Endorsed Commercial Real Estate Solution. Cushman & Wakefield’s real estate program becomes part of ASAE’s-Endorsed business products and services portfolio chosen after undergoing ASAE Business Services’ stringent due-diligence process.

“Cushman & Wakefield is a great fit for the ASAE community. They understand the unique needs of associations and nonprofits, and they are singularly focused on positioning organizations to succeed by empowering them in making and executing board-defensible, complex real estate decisions with confidence,” said ASAE President & CEO John H. Graham IV, CAE.

“We are excited to join forces with ASAE and look forward to providing its members with the education, information and resources necessary to make smart, well-informed real estate decisions,” said Cushman & Wakefield Senior Managing Director, Global Occupier Services/Account Management Peter Brohoski. “Our firm has a decades-long tradition of providing associations and nonprofits with exceptional real estate services that support their missions and drive their success. The ASAE partnership is the culmination of that tradition.”

According to ASAE Business Services, Inc. President Betsy Piper/Bach, the company’s stellar reputation, breadth of resources, and depth of experience representing associations and nonprofits, were key drivers in the decision to partner with Cushman & Wakefield.

“Cushman & Wakefield is a well-respected organization committed to helping its clients achieve unparalleled success,” said Piper/Bach. “The firm’s focus on helping clients leverage and transform their workspaces in the service of the greater good is in synch our passion to help associations solve critical business needs, save time and money, and succeed in fulfilling their missions.”

A national help desk, referral service for other real estate services providers as well as up-to-the-minute news on trends in association real estate will be offered.

To learn more about the ASAE-Endorsed Commercial Real Estate Solution, visit https://absisolutions.com/realestate/.

