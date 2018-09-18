Albeck Financial Selects IronClad Encryption’s ICEMicro for Global Cyber Security

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IronClad Encryption Corporation (the "company" or "IronClad") (OTCQB: IRNC), a next-generation cyber defense company that secures digital assets and communications across a wide range of industries and technologies, announced today it has entered into an agreement with Albeck Financial Services, Inc. (“Albeck”) enabling Albeck to deploy IronClad’s ICEMicro to secure all of Albeck’s domestic and international cyber transmissions. Albeck will be one of IronClad’s largest deployments and will provide critical feedback on the ICEMicro software under real-world operating conditions. Under this agreement, Albeck will pay IronClad on a monthly basis for the use of its software and associated technical support.

“In the financial services market, cyber security is paramount to our daily operations, and we believe IronClad’s unique cyber security products, including authentication and encryption, will provide our clients with the state-of-the-art security they demand, yet rarely receive,” said Christy Albeck, CEO of Albeck Financial Services. “Implementing IronClad’s ICEMicro allows us to offer a level of cyber security unmatched in the industry, thus providing us with the benefit of improved service and reduced operating costs.”

The Albeck Financial Services announcements follow several key 2018 milestones for IronClad:

Global IT solutions provider Technologent will resell IronClad's patented, ultra-secure ICEMicro software and firmware as part of its security solutions offerings: IronClad's ICEMicro technology will enable Technologent to secure data communications among its software programs, devices, and a combination thereof in new and innovative ways.

Layer 3 Communications, an engineering firm providing complex network services and products, has entered into a partnership agreement to incorporate IronClad Encryption's ICEMicro context-free and natively secure Docker Containers into solutions for its customers.

“We’re thrilled Albeck Financial Services has selected ICEMicro to secure all of its cyber transmissions,” said JD McGraw, President and CEO of IronClad. “This will be one of our largest deployments, one that will give us critical feedback regarding the performance of ICEMicro under real-world operating conditions. We are dedicated to developing and launching products in markets with strong demand and high profitability where we have a significant technical advantage, and the financial services industry is one of the most important to our company.”

“IronClad continues to pursue relationships with companies specializing in cloud storage, gateways, medical records, digital currency, physical access, and industrial control systems that either integrates ICE technology into client products, such as Albeck, or those reselling ICE products directly through internal sales channels, such as Technologent and Layer3 Communications,” Mr. McGraw added. “Our agreement with Albeck is another example of how we continue to prove the effectiveness, durability and value of our ICE products and how we continue to build critical mass in a variety of markets. I couldn’t be more delighted with our progress.”

About Albeck Financial Services, Inc.

Albeck provides financial reporting expertise and specialized transactional services to small- to mid-cap companies, to help them meet regulatory requirements and to assist with their technical needs. Albeck prepares clients for the financial reporting challenges and opportunities that regulatory bodies and the marketplace present. Albeck Financial’s services include but are not limited to: PBC and Supporting Schedule Development, Financial Reporting Preparation, Valuation Services, IPO/APO/Transactions, Due Diligence for Mergers & Acquisitions, Sarbanes-Oxley Compliance, Tax Services, Outsourced CFO & Controller Services and Back-office Accounting and Bookkeeping. Albeck Financial has over 30 years of financial consulting expertise.

About IronClad Encryption Corporation:

Ironclad Encryption Corporation (OTCQB: IRNC) is an X-Generation cyber defense company that secures digital assets and communications across a wide range of industries and technologies. IronClad Encryption-powered solutions utilize our patented Dynamic Encryption and Perpetual Authentication technologies to make all known key-based encryption technologies virtually impossible to compromise. Dynamic Encryption Technology eliminates vulnerabilities caused by exposure of any single encryption key by continuously changing encryption keys and keeping the keys synchronized in a fault-tolerant manner. Perpetual Authentication Technology uses multiple virtual channels for encryption so that in the event one channel is compromised, the other channels maintain encryption integrity. Together, these technologies not only eliminate the single point of failure problem created by having keys exposed through brute force, side channel, or other types of attack, but do so with very low latency and system performance overhead. Developers, MSPs, MSSPs and IT organizations can now easily and effectively integrate ultra-secure authentication and encryption measures across essentially all mediums. This includes the latest processors and operating systems, legacy hardware and software, within or between networks and on compartmentalized data or entire databases. At rest or in-motion, IronClad Encryption ensures data remains safe, secure and uncompromised.

Visit IronClad Encryption at www.IronCladencryption.com

