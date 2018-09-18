Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company And M Financial Group Announce New Strategic Relationship

HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual) and M Financial Group (M Financial), a collaborative network of independent firms headquartered in Portland, Oregon, are pleased to announce a new specialty carrier relationship that will make Penn Mutual the primary provider of whole life insurance for M Financial.

M Financial is one of the largest independent financial services design and distribution networks serving the affluent and corporate markets through an exclusive network of more than 145 member firms.

“Penn Mutual is excited to partner with an organization that shares our philosophy that life insurance is a foundational element of a successful financial plan,” said David O’Malley, president and chief operating officer at Penn Mutual. “M Financial has a tremendous track record of possessing advisers that solve client objectives.”

While Penn Mutual has working relationships with other industry distribution leaders, the new partnership enhances Penn Mutual’s access to the affluent market for life insurance. At the same time, Penn Mutual’s inclusion will bolster M Financial’s existing financial services portfolio.

“We’ve seen a growing demand and heightened interest from our Member Firm’s to explore new solutions,” said Andy Graves, vice president, Private Client and Benefit Solutions, and president, M Benefit Solutions, at M Financial. “This distribution partnership with Penn Mutual gives our Member Firms access to additional competitive solutions that our clients seek in today’s environment.”

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

Since 1847, Penn Mutual has been committed to helping people live life with confidence. At the heart of this purpose is the belief that life insurance is central to a sound financial plan. Through our network of trusted advisers, we are dedicated to helping individuals, families and businesses achieve their dreams. Penn Mutual supports its advisers with retirement and investment services through Hornor, Townsend & Kent, Inc. Registered Investment Advisor and wholly owned subsidiary. Member FINRA/SIPC. We are proud to work together in a values-driven and relationship-based culture. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.

About M Financial Group

With more than 145 Member Firms in 36 states, and the United Kingdom, M Financial Group is one of the nation’s leading financial services design and distribution companies. Since 1978, M Financial’s network of independent insurance, investment, and executive benefit firms has served the needs of ultra-affluent individuals, corporate executives, successful entrepreneurs, and Fortune 1000 companies. For more information about M Financial Group, please visit www.mfin.com.