SPIRIT DSP: MTS and MEDSI Launched VideoMost Software-Powered Mobile Telemedicine Services

MOSCOW--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPIRIT DSP, business communications software engines provider, with software products serving more than 1 billion people in 100+ countries, announced that MEDSI, Russia's largest private national healthcare chain, and MTS, the country’s biggest mobile operator, have launched SmartMed, a telemedicine platform offering digital medical services.

The platform is based on SPIRIT DSP’s VideoMost software video conferencing server and mobile clients. MTS serves over 100 million mobile subscribers in Russia and across the other CIS states. MEDSI is the largest Russian private healthcare services provider, whose 2,000-plus medical doctors offer services to about 8 million people every year in its 40 clinics across the country.

"We’ve launched a telemedicine platform that will serve as a base for providing additional services in the digital medicine space, a strategically important business area for MTS," Alexey Kornya, the CEO of MTS, said.

Commenting on the launch of the telemedicine platform, MEDSI President Elena Brusilova noted that telemedicine makes high-quality medical care available to a wide range of patients, including those in remote regions, small towns and villages.

The SmartMed mobile app is now available in App Store and Google Play. SmartMed is an interactive telehealth app that enables patients to get a simple, secure video chat with MEDSI specialists and receive remote professional medical consultations from any place and at any time. The app makes it possible for patients’ questions to be answered immediately in a real-time video chat that is powered by VideoMost SDK.

Such timely and professional consultations help reduce the risk of small health problems becoming major complications. SmartMed’s database contains more than 30 different types of medical experts, ranging from general practitioners to specialists, such as pediatricians, therapists, allergists, otolaryngologists, gastroenterologists, endocrinologists and cardiologists amongst others.

An access to video consultations helps prevent diseases through early diagnosis and enables patients to get full explanations of the results of their medical tests. It also provides them with an option to have additional consultations with their doctors after a live appointment or get a second medical opinion from other specialists.

SPIRIT’s VideoMost software video conferencing server and TeamSpirit.IM mobile video messenger form a platform for mobile telehealth services for remote consultations, internal meetings between physicians/nurses and medical team’s discussions, real-time clinical diagnoses, treatment, care or support, as well as sharing of patients’ digital diagnostic images, health histories, etc.

About SPIRIT DSP

SPIRIT DSP’s innovative carrier-grade voice and video software platforms are used by carriers, OEMs and software developers. SPIRIT DSP software platforms serve more than 1 billion people in over 100 countries. SPIRIT DSP’s software is licensed to/powers popular products from global technology leaders, including Apple, Adobe, ARM, AT&T, Avaya, Blizzard, BroadSoft, BT, China Mobile, Dialogic, Ericsson, HP, HTC, Huawei, Korea Telecom, Kyocera, LG U+, Mavenir, Mitel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Polycom, Reliance, Samsung, Skype, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Viber, ZTE and over 250 others.

VideoMost.com is SPIRIT’s software video conferencing server product, TeamSpirit.IM is its enterprise mobile video messenger product.