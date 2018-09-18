NAFCU Services Announces LendKey as Preferred Partner

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NAFCU Services has selected LendKey, a leading full-service digital lending platform for credit unions, as the Preferred Partner for their end-to-end student loan and student loan refinancing solution. LendKey joins the distinguished group of NAFCU Services Preferred Partners who are carefully selected by three panels of credit union CEOs.

LendKey’s advanced lending-as-a-service model enables financial institutions to digitally lend to prime borrowers. Their cost-effective lending platform gives institutions the liquidity options, tools, and advice to maximize their loan portfolio performance, from demand generation to servicing and liquidity. By joining LendKey’s fast-growing network, credit unions deliver exceptional consumer loan products seamlessly under their institution's brand.

"LendKey demonstrates the innovation and thought-leadership that we value in a partner," said Randy Salser, President of NAFCU Services Corporation. "We are excited to partner with a recognized industry leader in student lending to expand the solutions NAFCU Services has to offer credit unions nationwide."

Vince Passione, CEO and Founder of LendKey, commented, “NAFCU is a leading advocate and educator for credit unions nationwide. Our partnership with NAFCU demonstrates the importance that credit unions place on solving the complex digital lending needs of their members, as well as the high demand for education financing.”

About NAFCU Services

NAFCU Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU). For over 40 years, NAFCU Services has been connecting credit unions to the best industry partners. These companies deliver vetted solutions in areas such as technology, security, risk management, operations, insurance, payments, and more. Combined, these partners support virtually 100% of all credit unions. For more information, visit www.nafcu.org/nafcuservices and follow on Twitter.

About LendKey

LendKey originated their lending-as-a-service model to enable white-labeled, digital lending solutions that help financial institutions acquire prime borrowers for a lifetime of lending. LendKey's customized solutions help financial institutions manage liquidity, reduce costs, and mitigate risk. The company revolutionized the lending process for institutions including demand generation, online decisioning, loan origination, servicing, compliance, and balance sheet management. LendKey works with hundreds of credit unions and banks who have deployed more than $2 billion in capital to date. Learn more at business.lendkey.com and follow on Twitter.