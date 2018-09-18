Amerigroup Florida and Better Health Plans Change Brand Name to Simply Healthcare

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simply Healthcare has announced that the Amerigroup Florida and Better Health Medicaid plans will change brand names to Simply Healthcare, effective December 2018. Amerigroup Florida and Better Health are currently affiliates of Simply Healthcare. With the name change, more than 500,000 Medicaid consumers in Florida will have access to Simply Healthcare’s innovative care programs and support services, such as maternity care, wellness programs, home delivered meals, transportation and home health care.

“For nearly a decade, Simply Healthcare has been providing high-quality Medicaid plans to Florida consumers,” said Lourdes Rivas, Simply Healthcare president. “By combining the Amerigroup Health and Better Health Medicaid plans under the Simply Healthcare name, we will eliminate potential confusion amongst consumers and care providers while continuing to ensure our Medicaid consumers receive the same benefits and support they have come to expect from their Simply Healthcare plan.”

As affiliates, Amerigroup Florida and Better Health have already been operating as a Simply Healthcare company. Amerigroup Florida and Better Health consumers will be able to maintain their care providers and there will be no lapse in coverage, benefits and management of care. Also, care providers who serve the plans’ Medicaid consumers will not be required to make changes and can use the same provider IDs, contacts and claims filing processes.

Consumers have been informed of these changes and we will continue to provide additional details and information in the coming months. If consumers have questions about the brand change, we encourage them to contact member services at 1-800-600-4441 (TTY: 711) or via email at MPSWeb@amerigroup.com.

ABOUT SIMPLY HEALTHCARE PLANS

Simply Healthcare Plans, Inc. is a Florida licensed health maintenance organization with health plans for people enrolled in Medicaid and/or Medicare programs. Simply Healthcare Plans and its affiliates, Better Health and Clear Health Alliance serve more than 700,000 Medicare and Medicaid members in 60 Florida counties. We have many plans including Medicaid Plans, a Medicaid Specialty Plan and thirteen Medicare Advantage Plans including Special Needs Plans (SNPs). Members get regular plan benefits and expanded health benefits and services at no extra cost. Simply has a large network of participating providers with over 10,000 primary and specialty care doctors, more than 165 hospitals and hundreds of ancillary providers and pharmacies throughout Florida. Every day over 775 Simply employees in our Coral Gables, Sunrise and Tampa offices are working to help keep health care simple so members can live a healthy life. For More information about Simply, please visit our website at www.simplyhealthcareplans.com.