Outbrain and BBC Studios Announce New Deal

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outbrain, the world’s leading premium discovery platform, announced today the renewal of a two year deal with BBC Studios.

BBC Studios will continue to deploy the Outbrain Engage solution to deliver revenue through sponsored content, as well as using Amplify to showcase the editorial content of Top Gear. BBC Studios, previously BBC Worldwide, is now the primary home for the BBC’s commercial production and distribution globally.

Today’s announcement builds upon the strong relationship between Outbrain and BBC Studios originally formed in 2014. BBC Studios has utilised Outbrain’s platform to personalise the reader experience, create revenue opportunities, and help inform decision-making solutions across their websites;.

‘I’m very pleased to be able to renew our deal with Outbrain. We’ve worked closely with the Engage and Amplify Account teams over the past four years to shape the offering to our users. I look forward to seeing, and hopefully utilising, the innovations that Outbrain bring to market’

Marc Humby – Head of Partnerships, UK Publishing

The new relationship will provide BBC Studios with the opportunity to use the full Engage suite of tools including ‘Smartfeed’, a new digital experience that transforms every page to an infinite stream of discovery. In addition to editorial tools, BBC Studios will continue to leverage Outbrain’s Discovery platform to amplify branded content for BBC Works .

“We are excited to renew our deal with BBC Studios. Outbrain’s continued partnership with BBC Studios is built on the confidence that we are the number one premium discovery platform, that provides safe and quality content across the world’s most premium publisher sites. “ Stephanie Himoff, Managing Director, Northern Europe.

-End-

About Outbrain

Outbrain is the world’s most powerful native advertising platform, guiding the digital discoveries of consumers around the globe. Genuinely connecting marketers, publishers, and the consumers in-between, Outbrain serves more than 275 billion personalized recommendations, organically personalizing the reader experience. Headquartered in New York City, with a global presence across 16 offices, Outbrain was founded to natively narrate the web. To learn more about Outbrain, visit http://www.outbrain.com.

About BBC Studios

BBC Studios, a global content company with British creativity at its heart, is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC Group. Formed in April 2018 by the merger of BBC Worldwide and BBC Studios, it spans content financing, development, production, sales, branded services and ancillaries. BBC Studios’ award-winning British programmes are internationally recognised across a broad range of genres and specialisms. It has offices in 22 markets globally, including six production bases in the UK and production bases and partnerships in a further nine countries around the world. The company, which makes 2500 hours of content a year, is a champion for British creativity around the world and a committed partner for the UK’s independent sector. BBC Studios has revenue of £1.4bn, and returns around £200m to the BBC Group annually, complementing the BBC’s licence fee and enhancing programmes for UK audiences.