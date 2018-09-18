Orange Business Services Reaffirms Its Ambition to Become a Global Leader in Multi-Cloud Services

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following the acquisition of Basefarm in August and increasing its cloud revenues by 18% in the 1st half of 2018, Orange Business Services is pressing ahead with its growth strategy for the cloud computing market. Its target is to become a global leader in multi-cloud services.

On average, enterprises rely on five different cloud providers, 81% of which operate in a multi-cloud environment1. To support these companies manage this diversity, Orange Business Services has chosen to be agnostic in its choice of cloud technologies. This positions Orange as an integrator that can orchestrate and leverage various applications, critical or not, in an end-to-end, multi-cloud environment, be it public or private cloud.

Orange Business Services has set up, beyond its own infrastructure, a major alliance strategy with other leaders in the industry. After partnering with Microsoft Azure, Orange Business Services is announcing today that it can support its clients and manage their most critical applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with 100 experts trained on these technologies in France and globally.

With a total of 2,200 cloud experts, Orange Business Services is continuing to invest in its own cloud capabilities and plans to hire 300 employees in 2018 worldwide.

To achieve its goal of generating more than 50% of its cloud revenues overseas by 2022 and being able to support its customers across all geographic regions with a high standard of service and availability, Orange Business Services has decided to forge key alliances, notably with Huawei. In this context, it will be opening a new Data Center in Amsterdam in October, following the latest opening of one in Atlanta last May. Basefarm's activities, which generated 100 million euros of revenues in 2017, are also driving Orange Business Services’ strong growth ambitions outside France.

Innovation at the core of growth

Orange Business Services places innovation at the heart of its cloud strategy and integrates in its solutions the latest technological advances, such as hyper convergence2, Artificial Intelligence or Platforms as a Service (PaaS). The goal is to enable businesses to meet their requirements in terms of agility and competitiveness.

Orange Business Services has also implemented a structured co-innovation approach with its customers, which has inspired, for example, to develop a new monitoring tool for strategic applications that is unique in the market because it can be accessed on mobile devices.

A Cloud Starter offering for start-ups was also launched this year. Orange Business Services’ ambition is to support them by offering cloud services to develop their solutions. RendR, which allows you to visit lost historical heritage sites, has reduced its computer generated imagery calculation time by 98% thanks to this offering.

"Data has become the fourth production factor in the economy. Our goal is to enhance on our carrier-grade integrator expertise to support businesses throughout the entire data cycle from collection, to protection, analysis and sharing. The storage and calculation capacities offered by cloud computing and the opportunities for transformation and acceleration it offers businesses makes it key to our ambition and growth," said Helmut Reisinger, Chief Executive Officer, Orange Business Services.

Orange Business Services' cloud activity in figures

No.1 cloud supplier in France - PAC Report 2018

2,200 cloud experts, half of whom are outside France

300 employees to be hired in 2018 in France and overseas

18% growth in cloud revenues in H1 2018

3,500 customers worldwide

About Orange Business Services

Within the Orange telecommunications group, the 22,000 employees of Orange Business Services are dedicated to serving French companies and multinationals in every continent, supporting them in their digital transformation on a daily basis. Orange Business Services is an infrastructure operator, technology integrator and value-added service provider. It offers businesses digital solutions for their employees (collaborative workspaces and mobile workstations), customers (omnichannel customer relationship and development of new services) and projects (rich connectivity, flexible IT infrastructure, and cyber defense). The integrated technologies range from new-generation networks (SDN/NFV) to Big Data, connected objects, cloud computing, unified collaboration and communication applications, and cyber security. More than 2 million professionals, businesses and public authorities in France rely on Orange Business Services – as do more than 3,000 world-renowned multinationals around the globe.

1 Source: Rightscale 2018 (Businesses with 1,000+ employees)

2 Hyper convergence integrates storage, network and virtualization resources in a single system to reduce the complexity of data centers and increase their scalability.