Cypress Adds Certified Alibaba Cloud Support to Internet of Things Ecosystem

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), the embedded solutions leader, announced today that it has expanded the cloud connectivity offerings for its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions with AliOS Things, Alibaba’s embedded IoT operating system. Developers can now streamline connections to Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, and design differentiated products with the flexible computing and security features of Cypress’ programmable PSoC® microcontrollers (MCUs) and the robust wireless connectivity of its industry-leading Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® portfolio for the IoT.

Cypress’ PSoC 6 MCUs have passed the advanced certification for AliOS Things with Alibaba Cloud connectivity. PSoC 6 is purpose-built for the IoT, providing the industry’s lowest power, most flexible dual-core Arm® Cortex®-M4 and Cortex-M0+ MCU with hardware-based security. These features deliver prolonged battery life, robust processing and sensing, and protection of sensitive user data. Cypress’ PSoC 4 MCUs have also passed the basic certification for the AliOS Things operating system. Cypress provides information on getting started with PSoC and AliOS Things, including links to supporting AliOS software development files on the Alibaba GitHub, at www.cypress.com/AliOSThings.

Cypress will demonstrate its PSoC 6 MCU running the AliOS Things operating system and connecting to Alibaba Cloud at The Computing Conference 2018 hosted by Alibaba Group in Hangzhou, China from September 19-22.

“Cypress empowers customers to create winning IoT products with our robust Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity solutions and flexible PSoC MCUs, but supplementing these with a diverse partner ecosystem is critical,” said Michael Hogan, senior vice president of the IoT Compute and Wireless Business Unit at Cypress. “Collaborating with Alibaba gives our customers a direct path to connect to Alibaba Cloud and strengthens our ecosystem for China, making it easier for developers to leverage the ultra-low power consumption and integrated security of PSoC 6 and our best-in-class wireless connectivity for the IoT.”

“Cypress is a key addition to our IoT ecosystem, which is built as an open platform based on Alibaba Cloud and AliOS Things for all semiconductor vendors,” said Wei Ku, General Manager of Alibaba’s IoT Business Unit. “Cypress’ wireless solutions gives IoT developers uninterrupted connectivity that can meet their customers’ demands, along with access to Alibaba Cloud, while the PSoC 6 MCU provides them with a reliable environment supported by AliOS Things where developers can conduct secure data processing.”

About PSoC 6

The PSoC 6 architecture is built on ultra-low-power 40-nm process technology, and the MCUs feature low-power design techniques that deliver industry-best active power to extend battery life up to a full week for wearables. The dual-core Arm Cortex-M4 and Cortex-M0+ architecture lets designers optimize for power and performance simultaneously. With the dual cores and its configurable memory and peripheral protection units, the PSoC 6 MCU delivers the highest level of protection defined by the Platform Security Architecture (PSA) from Arm. Designers can use the MCU’s software-defined peripherals to create custom analog front-ends (AFEs) or digital interfaces for innovative system components. The MCU features the latest generation of Cypress’ industry-leading CapSense® capacitive-sensing technology, enabling modern touch and gesture-based interfaces that are robust and reliable. More information on PSoC 6 is available at www.cypress.com/psoc6.

About Cypress

