Epic! and National Geographic Kids Announce Expanded Multi-Year Partnership

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epic!, the world’s leading digital library for kids, and National Geographic Kids today announced an agreement to bring an additional 125 National Geographic books and 24 videos to Epic!’s award-winning digital library. Beginning immediately, more than 400 titles from Nat Geo Kids can now be enjoyed by Epic! subscribers as part of their regular monthly subscription.

New titles coming to Epic! feature educational, high-interest titles including Ultimate Weird But True, Space Encyclopedia, Ultimate Bugopedia, and National Geographic Readers Helen Keller and Frederick Douglass. Also included is Explorer Academy: The Nebula Secret, the first book in the exciting new fact-based fiction series by National Geographic. Explorer Academy: The Nebula Secret is being made available to Epic! exclusively as the only subscription service to offer this highly-anticipated title.

“Kids on Epic! love the content from Nat Geo Kids already offered on Epic!, from biographical non-fiction titles like Martin Luther King Jr. to Titanic and the ever-popular Weird But True series,” says Kevin Donahue, Co-Founder of Epic!. “We are thrilled to offer our readers an expanded collection of high-quality content from Nat Geo Kids, including the much-anticipated Explorer Academy: The Nebula Secret. This incredible selection of new titles helps in our mission to encourage kids to discover and explore their personal interests, fostering a love of reading and self-directed learning.”

Launched in January 2014, Epic! has become the world’s leading digital library for kids. Reaching millions of kids who enjoy unlimited access to more than 25,000 curated, high-quality books and videos, Epic! encourages kids to explore their interests and learn in a fun, safe, kid-friendly environment.

“We’re delighted to make these titles available to young readers as part of Epic!’s library, helping empower kids on Epic! to learn about the world and how it works,” said Rachel Graham, Senior Director of Digital Book Publishing at National Geographic. “We’re particularly excited to bring Explorer Academy: The Nebula Secret to Epic! readers. This is the first title in a new seven-book, middle-grade series inspired by the real adventures and fieldwork of National Geographic explorers. Epic! and National Geographic Kids are aligned in their missions of encouraging kids to read and learn about the world around them, and we’re thrilled to make an impact through this partnership.”

Epic!’s library includes an unparalleled selection of titles, including award-winning fiction, learning videos, graphic novels, readalong books, and nonfiction titles covering thousands of topics. More than 400 million books have been read on Epic! since launch, with tens of millions of books read per month on the platform.

About National Geographic Partners LLC

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 130 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

About Epic!

Founded in 2014 and based in Redwood City, CA, Epic! is a kids digital media brand for kids 12 and under. Epic!’s award-winning subscription service includes unlimited access to 25,000 books and 2,500 videos from 250 leading publishers such as HarperCollins, Macmillan, Sesame Workshop, National Geographic Kids, Smithsonian Enterprises, and Encyclopaedia Britannica. Kids on Epic! are encouraged to explore their interests and learn in a fun, safe, and engaging environment that includes fiction and non-fiction titles, read-along books, learning videos and teacher-created quizzes and reading lists. Epic! is used in 87% of U.S. elementary schools and consistently a top app in the Apple App Store. Epic! was founded by Suren Markosian, founder of several successful technology startups, and Kevin Donahue, former YouTube, Google and Disney executive, with the support of top tier investors and veterans of the children’s publishing industry. To learn more about Epic!, visit www.getepic.com, or follow Epic! on Facebook and Twitter.