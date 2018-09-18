Just Biotherapeutics Announces Product Development and Manufacturing Agreement with Pandion Therapeutics

SEATTLE & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Just), an integrated design company focused on technologies that will accelerate development of biotherapeutics and substantially reduce their manufacturing cost, and Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (Pandion), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for the tissue-specific treatment of patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and organ transplants, announced today that they have entered into an agreement for the development and cGMP clinical manufacturing by Just of Pandion’s lead program.

Just will provide Pandion with a suite of services leveraging Just’s fully integrated technology platform, J.DESIGN™. The services include cell line development, process development, and Phase 1 cGMP clinical manufacturing of a selected drug candidate to expedite Pandion’s IND filing by the end of 2019.

“We value our partnership with Just to accelerate our product candidates through development and into the clinic,” said Dr. Jo Viney, Chief Scientific Officer of Pandion. “Just’s expertise and guidance combined with their unique technology platform will play a critical role in the successful production of our molecules.”

“We are delighted to be working with the experienced and dynamic team at Pandion on the development and manufacturing of Pandion’s lead program, PT101,” said Dr. James Thomas, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Just.

About Just Biotherapeutics

Just is a unique platform company that integrates the design, development and manufacture of biologics. With deep experience in the fields of protein, process and manufacturing sciences, the Just team came together to solve the scientific and technical hurdles that block access to life-changing protein therapeutics, from the design of therapeutic molecules to the design of the manufacturing plants used to produce them. Our focus and passion is to create access and value for a global market through scientific and technological innovation. For more information visit http://just.bio.

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics to achieve localized immunomodulation at the site of disease for durable, tissue-specific treatment of patients with autoimmune and inflammatory disease and organ transplants. Our localized approach represents a significant change from the systemic immunosuppression of conventional medicines, which often have dose-limiting safety concerns and can cause serious infections and cancer. Furthermore, through tissue-specific therapeutic targeting, Pandion’s approach has the potential to more effectively induce and sustain response and remission in patients with many autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. We aim to shift the paradigm and create a new generation of drugs with transformative efficacy and improved safety. Please visit pandiontx.com.