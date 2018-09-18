Parade Technologies Samples the TC3315 Integrated Touchscreen Controller and Display Driver for Smartphone, FHD In-Cell Displays, And the Device is Selected by Innolux for Their Award Winning, Force Touch Enabled TID Display

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO), today introduced the TrueTouch® TC3315, an integrated display driver and touchscreen controller solution. The TC3315 combines Parade’s broad portfolio of patented touchscreen technology, as well as proven display processing and high-speed signal interface technology, to provide best-in-class performance for smartphone FHD / FHD+ LTPS in-cell displays. Fabricated on advanced 55nm process technology, the TC3315 exhibits 29% lower power than the competing devices and is supported with ample wafer fab capacity.

Innolux, a leading global provider of high-performance displays, has selected Parade Technologies, Ltd. to provide the display driver and multi-touch force sensing solution on its TID (Touch In Display) in-cell platform. By selecting Parade’s TC3315 TDDI device, this innovative 6.17-inch in-cell display leverages the lower power, high resolution and superior signal-to-noise ratio offered by Parade’s TrueTouch Analog Front Ends (AFEs) to achieve market-leading force sensing performance.

Close cooperation between Innolux and Parade on the TID 3D touch platform enabled Innolux to capture the 2018 Gold Panel Award at Touch Taiwan Display International. Parade’s high-performance TC3315 TDDI device enabled Innolux to demonstrate multi-finger force capability with excellent force responsiveness, force linearity and noise immunity. Parade’s technical leadership in touch and display provided the perfect complement to Innolux’s advanced panel technologies.

Force-enabled phones facilitate multiple layers of user interface interaction depending on the force applied, providing developers the capability to implement 3-dimensional user interactions. For example, users can peek into applications or documents with a light press and then confirm opening the document or application with a firmer press. The force-sensing feature of TC3315 allows Innolux to address these customer needs without an additional discrete force-sensing layer and air gap, drastically reducing the overall thickness of force-sensing enabled mobile phones.

“The TC3315 is an example of Parade’s touch controller and display driver expertise brought together into an integrated product,” said Jimmy Chiu, Executive VP of Marketing at Parade Technologies. “This product enables our high-performance image processing and touch-sensing technology to be leveraged by the smart phone market, who demand a high level of integration and low power. Our panel customers also benefit by having a strategic supplier that offers display solutions over wide range of panel products.”

The TC3315 utilizes Parade’s TrueTouch™ patented technology portfolio and design experience gained from shipping over 1 billion touch devices. It provides superior noise immunity, wet finger tracking and robust system ESD for in-cell displays. The TC3315 also provides accurate touch response for a wide range of finger sizes and gloved touches across various materials and thicknesses. Using Active Shielding technology, Parade is able to offer best-in-class water rejection and wet finger tracking, perfect for touchscreen usage in the rain, at the beach or even answering a call while washing a car.

The TC3315 supports most common FHD / FHD+ mobile display resolutions, with 1080 RGB source lines, supporting aspect ratios up to 21:9, at 24-bit color. It integrates Parade’s Smart-Backlight™ with Content Adaptive Backlight Control (CABC), Sunlight Readability Enhancement (SRE) to optimize power consumption. Advanced display features such as Smart Contrast, Edge Enhancement, Skin Color Preservation and White Point Adjustment enable display makers to provide life-like display quality.

TC3315 supports MIPI-DSI v1.1 D-PHY interface with 4 lanes and is available in Chip-On-Glass (COG) and Chip-On-Flex (COF) packaging formats. It’s compatible with various LTPS LCD panel topologies utilizing industry standard footprint with interleaved touch and source lines.

Availability

The TC3315 is sampling now.

About Innolux

As a supplier of TFT-LCD panels, Innolux Corporation has contributed greatly to enhancing the quality and product performance through its innovations in technology and production processes. Innolux is committed to enhancing life's visual pleasures and to developing aesthetically designed display products.

About Parade

Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO) is a leading fabless supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display, touch and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for DisplayPort™, eDP™ (Embedded DisplayPort), HDMI®, SATA, PCI Express and USB ICs for display, capacitive touch controllers and storage and interface applications.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market-leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Inc., is a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd. Parade Technologies, Inc. can be reached at (408) 329-5540, or on the Internet at http://www.paradetech.com.